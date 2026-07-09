Panmure Liberum raises its target on Richemont ahead of the quarterly release
Panmure Liberum on Thursday raised its price target on Richemont, citing a more supportive demand environment than anticipated as well as a pullback in gold prices ahead of the quarterly revenue release, scheduled for Wednesday, July 15.
In a research note circulated in the morning, the financial intermediary said it had lifted its target on the Swiss luxury giant's shares to 190 CHF from 184 CHF, while maintaining its 'hold' rating.
Its analysts said they had raised their earnings per share (EPS) forecasts for fiscal 2026/27, with an estimate increased by 9.8% to €8 and by 1.5% to €8.64 for fiscal 2027/28.
'These revisions reflect more favorable market conditions for demand as well as a gold price below our initial projections,' the broker explained in its 'preview'.
Optimism tempered by a degree of caution
Despite the higher target, Panmure Liberum believes the group's current valuation leaves little room for immediate upside.
Based on these new forecasts, Richemont shares trade at enterprise value to operating profit (EV/EBIT) multiples of 20.6 times for fiscal 2026/27 and 18.5 times for 2027/28, the London firm said, compared with the stock's historical median valuation level over the past six years of 18.4 times.
On the Zurich stock exchange, Richemont shares were up 1% at 182.7 Swiss francs on Thursday in the wake of these comments, taking its gains since the start of the year to more than 6%.
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is a world leader in luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- jewelry items (71.6%): the brands Cartier (world No. 1 in jewelry), Van Cleef & Arpels, and Giampiero Bodino;
- luxury watches (15.4%): Piaget, A. Lange & Söhne, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Vacheron Constantin, Officine Panerai, IWC Schaffhausen, Baume & Mercier and Roger Dubuis brands;
- other (13%): primarily pens, fine leather goods articles and clothing under the following brands: Montblanc, Chloé, Old England, Purdey, and Alfred Dunhill.
Net sales break down by activity between retail distribution (70.3%), wholesale distribution (23.4%) and online distribution (6.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Switzerland (3.2%), the United Kingdom (3.8%), Europe (15.9%), China (19.6%), Japan (10.2%), Asia (13.8%), the United States (21%), Americas (3.5%), Middle East and Africa (9%).
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