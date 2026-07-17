Panmure Liberum upgrades its Airbus rating, but the stock pulls back

Panmure Liberum, in partnership with Agency Partners, says it is upgrading its recommendation on Airbus to "buy" from "hold", with a price target raised to €198 from €141. That was not enough to win over the market: the stock is down 1.7% in Paris.

Panmure Liberum believes the sharp acceleration in second-quarter deliveries bolsters the credibility of the A320 family production ramp-up toward a pace of 75 aircraft per month, after a first quarter hurt by delivery delays to China and issues with fuselage panels.



The broker has also thoroughly revised its forecasts to incorporate the 2026 outlook, recent orders, notably AirAsia's A220 deal, as well as the expected impact of higher fuel prices, which could speed up the replacement of the oldest aircraft with new-generation planes.



In the end, the broker believes the stock's valuation remains "attractive", with 23% upside over three years. It also raises its three-year price target to €237 from €170 and notes that Airbus could become more active again on share buybacks or capital allocation, thanks to expected net cash of close to €20bn by the end of the decade.