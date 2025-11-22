Last week several entertainment giants submitted formal bids for partial or full acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, as the first round deadline approached. Paramount Skydance, newly merged, reportedly revised upward its initial offer of $23.50 per share, previously rejected. Meanwhile, Comcast and Netflix are focusing on a targeted acquisition of cinema and streaming assets, specifically Warner Bros. studios and the HBO Max platform. The exact terms and structure of the proposals have not been disclosed.

Warner Bros. Discovery aims to wrap up the sale process by mid-December, with a second bidding round planned. The company is simultaneously exploring a breakup of its activities into two entities: Warner Bros. (film and streaming) and Discovery Global (pay channels such as CNN or TNT Sports). The sale process was triggered after interest from Paramount Skydance, whose CEO David Ellison met with potential investors, including Saudi sovereign funds, to finance the deal. Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle, could also provide financial backing for the bid.

Meanwhile, Comcast views the acquisition of cinema and streaming assets as an opportunity to strengthen NBCUniversal, while continuing the restructuring of its pay-television portfolio. If his bid is selected, Warner Bros. Discovery would continue the separation of its businesses, with Gunnar Wiedenfels leading Discovery Global.