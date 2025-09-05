Bank of America initiates coverage of Paramount Skydance with an "underperform" rating and a target price of $11 (based on a valuation of approximately 7.5x 2026 EBITDA).
While we believe Paramount Skydance has the potential to be a dynamic global media company, such a turnaround will take time, the broker says, which sees 'a cloudy overall picture' for the media and entertainment group.
BofA forecasts pro-forma EBITDA of $3.06bn for 2026, "which is well below management's expectations at the time of the announcement" of the merger between Paramount Global and Skydance Media that created the group last month.
Paramount Skydance: BofA initiates coverage as seller
Published on 09/05/2025 at 10:07 am EDT
Bank of America initiates coverage of Paramount Skydance with an "underperform" rating and a target price of $11 (based on a valuation of approximately 7.5x 2026 EBITDA).