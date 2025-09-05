Bank of America initiates coverage of Paramount Skydance with an "underperform" rating and a target price of $11 (based on a valuation of approximately 7.5x 2026 EBITDA).



While we believe Paramount Skydance has the potential to be a dynamic global media company, such a turnaround will take time, the broker says, which sees 'a cloudy overall picture' for the media and entertainment group.



BofA forecasts pro-forma EBITDA of $3.06bn for 2026, "which is well below management's expectations at the time of the announcement" of the merger between Paramount Global and Skydance Media that created the group last month.