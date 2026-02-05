Paref Finalizes Sale of Its Subsidiary SOLIA Paref to RYZE Group

Jacques Meaudre Published on 02/05/2026 at 12:09 pm EST - Modified on 02/05/2026 at 12:10 pm EST

The group has announced the completion of the sale of its subsidiary SOLIA Paref to the RYZE group (formerly YARD REAAS), the Italian leader in real estate consulting and integrated property services management.



This transaction is fully in line with Paref group's strategy to refocus on its core business and concentrate its resources on high value-creating activities.



RYZE is pursuing an active expansion strategy in European markets, supported by several successful acquisitions in recent years.



"This operation enables us to implement our strategy of refocusing on Investment, fund management, and asset management, while providing SOLIA Paref and its teams with the best possible conditions to continue their development within a leading European group, with whom we share common values," said Antoine Castro, CEO of the Paref group.