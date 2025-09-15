FDJ has announced that its sports betting brand, ParionsSport, has extended its partnership with PSG until 2028, thereby retaining its status as a premium partner of the club, a partnership that began in 2022.
This renewal comes after a 2024-2025 season marked by a historic five-fold victory for PSG, which generated the highest winnings redistributed to bettors for ParionsSport. The agreement provides for increased brand visibility at the Parc des Princes, with event sales points and activities in "fan zones."
New activations have been announced: 3D carpets, a pre-match experiential program, and access to club legends. Patrick Buffard, Director of Lottery France and Network Sports Betting at FDJ UNITED, emphasizes the desire to "build a long-term relationship with an iconic club."
