Paris: 20th Consecutive Session of Stagnation Following Multiple US Data Releases

The Paris stock exchange has been virtually frozen around -0.2% since 9:15 AM this morning: the CAC is posting its 20th consecutive session of stagnation within the 8,050/8,150 corridor. With a pivot at 8,100 points this 12/23, the algorithmic straitjacket has never been so tightly fitted... and trading volumes will not cross the one billion mark by 5:30 PM.



A 21st session of stagnation looms tomorrow with a shortened trading day (9 AM to 2 PM) before closing for the long Christmas weekend.



The CAC40 stands out as something of an exception, as the E-Stoxo50 is inching up 0.1%, following Frankfurt's lead (the DAX is mirroring the CAC with +0.2%).



On Wall Street, despite a booming GDP (revised up to +4.3% in Q3), US indices are showing near-perfect immobility with +0.10% for the Dow and +0.2% for the Nasdaq and the S&P... new records could be set on the S&P 500 and the Dow as early as this evening.



There was no decisive reaction to the much better-than-expected GDP numbers: growth of 4.3% at an annualized rate in the third quarter of 2025, a much stronger acceleration than anticipated (the report delayed by the prolonged budget paralysis that affected the country from October 1 to November 13).



Compared to the second quarter, this represents a 1.1% increase, driven particularly by an "acceleration in consumption," according to the statistics agency of the Ministry of the Economy.



Perhaps the GDP figures are being offset by the more pronounced decline in American consumer confidence, which deteriorated further in December.



The monthly survey published by the Conference Board shows a drop of -2.8 points to 89.1 this month, a level below the consensus of 91 after 92.9 in November, a figure better than in October that reflected household optimism following the end of the federal government "shutdown" over a month ago.



The sub-index measuring consumers' assessment of their current situation (sentiment regarding the job market) plunged from 9.5 to 116.8 in December, while their expectations held steady at 70.7.



There was a positive surprise on the US industrial production front: it increased by 0.2% in November, according to the Federal Reserve.



Some observers are expressing concern about the increasingly tense situation in the bond market, which tells a very different story regarding investors' expectations for monetary easing.



On the bond market, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury, the absolute benchmark in its universe, stands at nearly 4.179% (+1.2 points), whereas it was below the 4% threshold just two months ago (it reached 4.204% during the session, and the 30-year peaked at 4.8600%).



"For the S&P 500, the main issue is not an immediate rate cut by the Federal Reserve, but rather the stabilization of real interest rates and bond yields," says Linh Tran, market analyst at XS.com.



"As long as these stop rising and gradually trend downward in the medium term, equity markets can retain fundamental support, even in a context of slowing economic growth," the analyst adds.



On the currency front, largely deserted as the year-end holidays approach, the euro continues its recovery (+0.1%) against the dollar, trading this morning around 1.1780 dollars.



On European bond markets, there is finally some improvement with -4 points on the Bund at 2.865%, -5.6 points on French OATs at 3.566%, and -5.3 points on Italian BTPs at 3.52%.



The two benchmark oil contracts remain stable after their recent rebound, attributed to tensions between the United States and Venezuela. North Sea Brent is hovering near 62 dollars per barrel, and US light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) is slipping 0.2% to 57.8 dollars.



Gold continues its climb, gaining 1% above 4,500 dollars, thus setting new highs—again, a rather unusual situation considering that equity markets are at record levels and the precious metal is typically considered a safe haven asset.