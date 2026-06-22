Paris and Berlin reach deal on a 50-50 governance structure for KNDS

France and Germany plan to become co-shareholders of the land-defense group, paving the way for a possible stock market listing.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/22/2026 at 05:09 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The Elysee Palace said this morning that an agreement has been reached with Germany on KNDS governance. The two countries plan to become co-shareholders in the group through transactions aimed at a 50-50 ownership structure, subject to budget approval by the German parliament.



The agreement is based on a long-term shareholder commitment, equal governance rights, and oversight tailored to security considerations. Paris and Berlin also agreed to review their equity stakes on a regular basis.



Formed in 2015 from the combination of Nexter Systems and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW), KNDS is set to become a leading player in land defense in Europe. The two governments, in particular, want to respond to rising military demand, strengthen industrial cooperation, develop synergies, speed up innovation, and secure European supply chains.



The agreement also paves the way for a possible initial public offering of KNDS in the near future.



For its part, KNDS says the agreement underscores its strategic importance to Europe’s defense capabilities, the continent’s industrial base, and its technological sovereignty. It also recognizes the strategic and security interests of the two shareholder states while preserving the management autonomy needed for its development.



Jean-Paul Alary, KNDS’s chief executive officer, said the group will continue to be run with a focus on "performance, competitiveness, innovation" and long-term value creation for shareholders.



He said the framework should make it possible to invest in tomorrow’s technologies, strengthen KNDS’s industrial capabilities, and contribute to the consolidation of Europe’s defense industry.