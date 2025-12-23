Paris: Calm Prevails Across Europe Ahead of Christmas Holidays

Jacques Meaudre Published on 12/23/2025 at 05:42 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The Paris stock exchange is trading in a subdued atmosphere on Tuesday morning, with investors expected to remain largely inactive during this final full session before the Christmas holidays. The benchmark index is hovering near the flatline at 8,110 points.



After closing with a slight decline of 0.4% at 8,121 points on Monday evening, the Paris market marked its 19th consecutive session of stagnation within its corridor between 8,050 and 8,150 points.



The index drifted throughout the day in the middle of this range, in an ambiance typical of the holiday season, with trading activity down by 30% to 40% compared to the average.



Paris will see an abbreviated session on Wednesday before shutting down for the long Christmas weekend.



While there has been little to report in Europe, Wall Street continued to benefit from its traditional end-of-year rally, even as trading volumes also remained relatively subdued.



The Dow Jones index gained another 0.5% to close at 48,362.7 points, the S&P 500 rose 0.6% to 6,878.5 points, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.5% to 23,428.8 points, marking its third-best historical close.



The American markets' "Santa Claus rally" continues to be fueled by last week's announcement of a sharp slowdown in inflation, opening the door to further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.



However, some observers are concerned about the increasingly tense situation in the bond market, which tells a very different story regarding investors' expectations for monetary easing.



In the bond market, the 10-year US Treasury yield—the ultimate benchmark in its universe—stands at nearly 4.17%, whereas it was below the 4% threshold just two months ago.



"For the S&P 500, the main issue is not an immediate rate cut by the Federal Reserve, but rather the stabilization of real interest rates and bond yields," says Linh Tran, a market analyst at XS.com.



"As long as these yields stop rising and gradually trend downward in the medium term, equity markets can retain fundamental support, even in a context of slowing economic growth," the analyst adds.



"In this environment, the S&P 500 is likely to move in a constructive but cautious manner, with performance more dependent on the quality of corporate earnings and capital flows than on expectations of marked monetary easing," Tran cautions.



The publication today at 2:30 p.m. of the latest US growth figures for the third quarter could further bolster the positive sentiment currently buoying Wall Street by reinforcing the so-called "Goldilocks" scenario (moderate growth and controlled inflation) favored by the markets.



On the currency front, which has been largely deserted as the year-end holidays approach, the euro continues its recovery against the dollar, trading this morning around $1.1795.



The two benchmark oil contracts remain stable after their recent rebound, triggered by tensions between the United States and Venezuela. North Sea Brent is near $62.1 per barrel, while US light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) is up just 0.2% at $58.1.



Gold continues its ascent, rising 1% above $4,500 and setting new highs—a rather unusual situation considering that equities are at record levels and the precious metal is typically seen as a safe haven.

