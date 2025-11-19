After opening in the red and briefly rebounding above the 8,000-point threshold, the Paris stock exchange ultimately closed Wednesday's session with a modest decline of 0.18%, finishing at 7,953 points. The market was buoyed by gains from Saint-Gobain (+1.6%) and Hermès (+1.4%), but weighed down by sharp losses in Kering (-4.2%) and Thales (-2.5%).

The entire financial world is holding its breath just hours ahead of Nvidia's quarterly earnings report, which could offer some answers to investors increasingly questioning the lofty valuations in the AI sector and the possibility of a bubble forming around it.

While the chipmaker has a track record of beating analyst forecasts and almost systematically raising its targets, many observers worry that even strong results may not be enough to reassure markets. Investors are now less focused on order books and more concerned about the sustainability of the AI-driven enthusiasm.

With a flurry of partnership announcements and cross-investments within what some describe as a "circular economy," doubts are emerging about the promised gains. In fact, Nvidia's recent earnings releases have, three out of the last five quarters, resulted in share price declines on Wall Street.

The Californian group's results could also highlight the overvaluation of major tech stocks and prompt investors to shift toward more neglected market segments--a trend that has been gaining traction in recent weeks.

Analysts at DWS note that since the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022, just 41 AI-related stocks have accounted for 75% of the S&P 500's gains.

"The speculative element in U.S. tech stocks is, frankly, very high," warns Thomas Schüßler, co-head of global equity management at DWS. "Speculation in itself is not really a problem, but when it becomes pervasive, the risk of setbacks increases significantly," he cautions.

Jacob Falkencrone, head of investment strategy at Saxo, adds, "Any prudent investor should consider AI as a long-term theme, not as a short-term trading opportunity."

Given the sky-high valuations of Nvidia and the 'Magnificent Seven,' markets could face a reckoning if results don't meet expectations.

While Wall Street managed to avoid a major correction last night thanks to bargain hunting in the afternoon, selling pressure never let up on tech giants, which collectively posted losses exceeding -2%.

On the economic front, Eurostat confirmed that the eurozone's annual inflation rate stood at 2.1% in October 2025, down from 2.2% in September. The European Union's rate was 2.5%, compared to 2.6% the previous month.

Meanwhile, the UK's consumer price index (CPI) rose by 3.6% year-on-year in October 2025, a 0.2-point decrease from September, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Tonight, investors will turn their attention to the U.S. Federal Reserve's Beige Book, trying to gauge whether a third rate cut will be announced on December 17 or if recent cautious statements from four Fed members signal a pause in rate reductions.

Additionally, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) show that U.S. crude oil inventories stood at 424.2 million barrels for the week ending November 10, down by 3.4 million barrels from the previous week. In London, Brent crude plunged by -2.5% to around $63.3 per barrel, while WTI dropped -2.7% to $59.

Gold remained stable near $4,070 an ounce. The euro fell -0.4% against the U.S. dollar, trading at $1.153.

In the bond market, yields were steady, with the French 10-year OAT at 3.45%. The 10-year German Bund slipped -0.5 basis points to 2.706%, leaving a spread of 75 basis points. In the U.S., 10-year T-Bonds eased -0.8 points to 4.112%, while the 30-year held steady at 4.741%.

Notably, Japan's 10-year yield rose +2.3 points to 1.771%. The 40-year yield soared +6 points to 3.72%, up from 3.55% earlier in the week--a new record for both the 30- and 40-year maturities, with the 30-year yield climbing +3 points to 3.3400%.

In French corporate news, Amundi announced it had acquired a 4.64% stake in ICG as part of a structured transaction, in line with the long-term strategic and capital partnership unveiled the previous day between the asset manager and ICG.

Interparfums, in an update on its outlook, said it expects to achieve sales of around EUR890 million at current exchange rates (EUR900 million at constant rates) in 2025, and did not provide numerical forecasts for the following year.

Airbus reported Wednesday that Silk Way West Airlines had placed a firm order for two additional A350F aircraft, bringing to four the total number of this cargo version of its long-haul jet now on order from the Baku (Azerbaijan)-based carrier.

Airbus Helicopters also announced that its official distributor in the Nordic countries, Norwegian group Østnes Helicopters, had signed a contract for ten additional H125 helicopters at the ongoing European Rotors trade show in Cologne, Germany.

Schneider Electric shared that Marks & Spencer has launched RE:Spark, a supply chain decarbonization program developed in partnership with the newly launched consulting services from the French group.

Finally, TotalEnergies announced the signing of agreements with Conoil Producing Limited involving the acquisition of a 50% operated stake in block OPL257 and, in parallel, the sale of its 40% stake in block OML136 to Conoil. Once completed, the energy major will hold 90% of OPL257, with Conoil retaining 10%.