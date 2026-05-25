Paris climbs on hopes of Middle East de-escalation

While Anglo-Saxon markets (Wall Street and the City) remain closed today for a public holiday, Paris and Frankfurt are capitalizing on hopes of a Middle East agreement: the CAC 40 is up 1.2% at 8,211 points, closely followed by the DAX 40 (+1.15%).

Antoine Mariaux Published on 05/25/2026 at 04:25 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Markets are being driven by hopes of a normalization of the situation in the Strait of Hormuz: rumors suggest that the United States and Iran are close to signing an agreement that could involve a 60-day extension of the ceasefire.



'If I conclude a deal with Iran, it will be a fair and equitable deal, unlike the Obama deal which offered Iran colossal sums of money and direct access to nuclear weapons. Our deal is the exact opposite, but no one has seen it or knows the details. It is not even finalized yet,' Donald Trump announced on his TruthSocial network.



However, the issue of Iran's enriched uranium stockpiles has not yet been resolved, and Tehran is reportedly in favor of settling this matter at a later stage. According to the Iranian agency Tasnim, considered close to the regime, exchanges between Washington and Tehran under the aegis of the Pakistani mediator are continuing in a climate of mistrust toward the U.S. government.



Caution is therefore warranted, as the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that 'no one can claim that an agreement between the United States and Iran is imminent.'



Nevertheless, markets appear reassured by the resumption of negotiations between the two parties, as evidenced by the sharp retreat in oil prices, with Brent at 99 USD, down nearly 6% in 48 hours. This easing of energy prices is also supporting European equity markets.



In another sign of cooling tensions between Washington and Tehran, some thirty vessels have crossed the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours, according to maritime traffic tracking sites.



Conversely, markets are viewing with circumspection the possible opening of a second front by the United States in Cuba, where the aircraft carrier Nimitz has been deployed. Donald Trump indicated that he would be 'happy to be the one who topples the Cuban regime.' As a reminder, last week, former Cuban leader Raúl Castro was reportedly indicted by federal prosecutors for the 'murder of Americans.'



Markets start the week on the right foot



In Paris, the CAC 40 is led by Safran (+4.8%), Accor (+4.2%), and Société Générale (+2.9%).



In other news, the EMA's CHMP has issued a positive opinion, recommending marketing authorization for Novo Nordisk's Wegovy (Semaglutide) at 7.2 mg, in a single-dose pen format for individuals suffering from obesity.



Biosynex announces that it has received a firm offer from an industrial player in the pharmaceutical sector for the sale of its entire in-house molecular biology business. This transaction, valued at approximately 4 million euros, is part of the refocusing strategy initiated by the group under its safeguard proceedings.



Finally, Abivax reports cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of 491.6 MEUR as of March 31, 2026, providing financial visibility until Q4 2027 based on current operational assumptions.



No top-tier earnings releases are expected today, and the economic calendar is also empty.



Finally, the euro is gaining 0.3% against the greenback, trading around 1.163 USD.