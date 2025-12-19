Paris Closes Near 8,150 Points as Yields Tighten

The Paris stock exchange hovered around 8,150 for over six hours—spending most of the time in negative territory—before finishing flat (around 8,151), despite gains on Wall Street (a classic scenario for a "quadruple witching" day): the Dow Jones is up 0.6% at 48,220 points, the Standard & Poor's 500 rises 0.8% to 6,830 points (just 0.5% off its record), and the Nasdaq-100 soars by 1.1% to 23,250 points.



December 2025 will go down as an excellent year for the markets, even though this "quadruple witching" session did not deliver standout weekly performances: +0.15% for the Nasdaq and -0.1% for the S&P 500 (essentially flat), +0.7% for the E-Stoxx50, and the best showing from the CAC40 at +1.2%.



For record chasers, the E-Stoxx Europe 600 set a new all-time high—thanks mainly to CAC40 stocks this week.



The CAC40 notched its 18th consecutive session of stagnation within the 8,050/8,150 corridor on Friday (give or take 10 points), marking four and a half weeks—virtually a record over the past 25 years... and the year-end holiday lull begins Monday!



One market stands out on the downside: following a 0.25% hike in the Bank of Japan's key rate this morning (to 0.75%), the week ends with a 1% drop for the Nikkei and a weekly loss of 2.3%, as the Japanese 10-year bond hits a new record at 2.025%, and the 30-year and 40-year bonds also set all-time highs.



In Europe, investors are making their final position adjustments and asset reallocations before abandoning their desks for the year-end holidays.



The market should continue to benefit from reassuring U.S. inflation figures and strong prospects for semiconductor maker Micron in AI, which helped Wall Street close on a positive note last night, with gains of 0.1% for the Dow Jones, 0.8% for the S&P 500, and 1.4% for the Nasdaq.



Market participants are also digesting the rather encouraging message delivered yesterday by the European Central Bank (ECB), which left rates unchanged but raised its growth forecasts for the eurozone in 2026.



"The sentiment seen in the markets yesterday was clearly reminiscent of a 'Goldilocks' scenario," analysts at Danske Bank noted.



"What does this mean? Investors are heading into the coming year with a highly positive mindset, with macroeconomic fundamentals strong enough to support another year of robust performance for risk assets," strategists highlighted.



After a week packed with statements from monetary policymakers and financial indicators, today's calendar was very quiet on the economic statistics front, promising reduced trading volumes.



On the bond side, yields continue to rise worryingly, with Bunds at 2.888% (+4 points), OATs at 6.605% (+4.8 points), and across the Atlantic, the 10-year Treasury up 2.3 to 4.136% and the 30-year up 2 points to 4.52%.



It was dead calm on the FOREX market, with the dollar at 1.1720, and the Swiss franc slipping 0.1% to 0.9325.



WTI crude saw a slight rebound to $56.3 (+0.8%), silver set a new record at $66.6/oz, and gold hovered near record highs at $4,350.

