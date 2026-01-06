Paris Edges Closer to Record Highs Amid International Uncertainties

After a morning marked by losses, the Paris stock exchange rebounded by the end of the session to close the day with a gain of 0.32%, at 8,237 points, bringing it within striking distance of its all-time closing record set on October 21, 2025 (8,258 points). The Paris index notably benefited from the performance of STMicro (+5.3%), which in turn gained from an upward revision of forecasts by Microchip Technology, validating "early positive signs of recovery for the industry".



According to Oddo BHF, STMicroelectronics is the closest peer to Microchip in the general-purpose microcontroller (MCU) segment, an exposure expected to drive a "marked rebound" in sales and margins in 2026.



The CAC also benefited from the rebound of EssilorLuxottica, which jumped 5.2%, as markets welcomed the enthusiasm in the United States for Ray-Ban smart glasses—an enthusiasm that has, however, delayed the global launch on the Old Continent...



Louis Billon, in charge of the case at AlphaValue, points to a less rosy reality. According to him, "Meta is intentionally limiting sales of these glasses from the outset due to supply constraints. Additionally, industry specialists note that the company is selling these smart glasses at a loss".



While Paris closed in the green, other European markets also performed well, with London up +1.3% and Frankfurt posting a more modest +0.16%. Across the Atlantic, Wall Street continues to show confidence following the United States' surprise intervention in Caracas, which led to the ousting and deportation of the Venezuelan president: +0.4% for the Dow Jones, +0.2% for the S&P500, and +0.1% for the Nasdaq.



This morning, experts at Mirabaud Bank described the Venezuelan geopolitical episode as "a structuring strategic signal". "It is part of a broader reconfiguration of American foreign policy, marked by a geographical refocusing, a stricter prioritization of objectives, and a clear willingness to use power dynamics when interests deemed vital are at stake."



After the shock caused by this intervention, Europeans are now worried about Donald Trump's expansionist ambitions in Greenland. Denmark has already warned that if the United States were to attack a NATO country, it would simultaneously spell the end of the Alliance. This is a political cost that Washington might find hard to bear... or so Europeans hope.



While awaiting progress on these issues, investors had the chance this afternoon to review US PMI data (52.7 versus 54.2 in November).

"Business activity continued to grow in December, closing out another quarter of robust expansion, but the resilience of the US economy is showing cracks. New orders for service providers recorded their slowest growth in 20 months, which, coupled with the first decline in industrial orders in a year, points to a broad-based weakening in demand growth," explained Chris Williamson, Chief Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.



Furthermore, the US Composite PMI for the month remains nearly in line with consensus, at 53.

This morning also saw several statistics released for the Old Continent: activity in the French private sector stalled, dropping from 50.4 in November to 50 in December.



Meanwhile, over one year, consumer prices in France are expected to rise by 0.8% in December 2025, marking a slight slowdown after the 0.9% annual rate observed in November, according to provisional estimates from Insee at the end of the month.



In Germany, the S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which covers both manufacturing and services, came in at 51.3 in December, down from 52.4 in November. It had been expected at 51.5. The services PMI slipped from 53.1 to 52.7, versus a consensus of 52.6.



In the eurozone, the Composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services, stood at 51.5 in December compared to 52.8 in November. It had been expected at 51.9. The services PMI fell from 53.6 to 52.4, versus a consensus of 52.6.



In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Bund eased by -2.6 basis points to 2.846%, while the yield on the French OAT of the same maturity stood at 3.56% (-2 basis points). Yields, however, rose in the United States, with the 10-year up +2.8 basis points to 4.196%, and the 30-year up +2.6 basis points to 4.880%.

In London, Brent crude traded at USD 61.5 (-0.4%). The euro slipped 0.3% against the greenback, to around USD 1.168.



In French corporate news, Carrefour announced its entry into the Ethiopian market through a franchise agreement with Queens Supermarket PLC, a subsidiary of Midroc Investment Group, thus fulfilling its international expansion objectives.



Airbus announced Tuesday that Taiwanese airline Starlux had taken delivery of the first of 18 A350-1000 aircraft it has ordered, making it the 11th global operator of the European manufacturer's largest long-haul model.



Maurel & Prom has finalized the acquisition of a 61% stake in the Sinu-9 gas permit in Colombia.



Appning, a Forvia brand, is partnering with Microsoft to launch the next phase of their collaboration, aiming to integrate Microsoft Foundry Tools into its ecosystem.



Thales reports it has secured Samsung Electronics' (System LSI) new post-quantum security chip, which received the "Best Cyber Innovation" award at the Consumer Electronics Show, held January 6-9 in Las Vegas.



ArcelorMittal announced today it signed, on December 26, 2025, a major agreement with EDF for the supply of electricity to its industrial sites in France. This nuclear production allocation contract (CAPN) gives the steelmaker a share of the French nuclear fleet's capacity for 18 years, with deliveries starting January 1, 2026.



Finally, Trigano posted first-quarter 2025-26 revenues of 833.4 million euros, up 8.3% (including 5.3% organic growth), "in a context of ramping up motorhome production".