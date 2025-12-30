Paris Edges Higher as Wall Street Loses Steam

Antoine Mariaux Published on 12/30/2025 at 11:59 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The Paris stock exchange ended the session up 0.69% at 8,168 points, close to its intraday high of 8,183 points, buoyed by Société Générale (+2.1%), Airbus (+1.5%), and STMicro (+1.4%). Trading volumes remained subdued, with just 2 billion euros exchanged since the opening bell.



This performance allowed the Paris index to break above the upper end of its lateral consolidation channel (8,050/8,150 points), dragging the Euro-Stoxx50 along with it. The pan-European benchmark also made headlines by climbing back to 5,800 points (+0.89%).



The mood was more subdued across the Atlantic: while the Nasdaq eked out a modest 0.2% gain, the S&P500 and Dow Jones hovered less than 0.1% above their respective break-even points.

Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank, noted that gains accumulated over the year could prompt traders and investors to reduce their positions, particularly for tax reasons and to generate liquidity.



"While overall sentiment seems optimistic, risk appetite could be more measured as the new year approaches," he said.



On the data front, figures released last night by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed a limited increase of 0.4 million barrels in U.S. crude oil inventories, bringing the total to 424.8 million barrels for the week ending December 15.

Against this backdrop, Brent crude edged up to 61.9 USD a barrel (+0.3%).



Société Générale's commodities research division noted that "silver prices soared in 2025, up 150%, and most sector analysts (ourselves included) see fundamentally justified reasons for this jump."



Indeed, after silver's spectacular plunge on Monday (down 15% from 84 USD to 71.2 USD, then 72.5 USD last night), the white metal rebounded with a 5% gain to around 76.1 USD (gold rose more modestly, up 1% to 4,392 USD per ounce).



"2025 has proven to be a strong year for markets – both in the U.S. and abroad," assessed BofA Global Research, which expects greater volatility in 2026. According to the analyst, the key themes of the past year (uncertain fiscal policy, AI growth, Chinese overcapacity, record budget deficits, and excess liquidity) are more likely to evolve than disappear.



On the bond market, Monday's rally quickly faded and euro-denominated government bonds lost their previous day's gains: French OATs weakened by +3.8 basis points to 3.56%, German Bunds by +3 points to 2.856%, Italian BTPs by +4.2 points to 3.508%, and the Japanese 10-year closed at a new all-time high, up +2.8 points to 2.080%.



Across the Atlantic, U.S. Treasuries fared little better, with the 10-year yield up +2 basis points to 4.137% and the 30-year at 4.824%. On the Forex front, the euro remained broadly stable against the greenback, at 1.176 USD.



In corporate news, Airbus is partnering with Turkish Aerospace to supply 30 HÜRJET trainer aircraft (produced by Turkish Aerospace) to the Spanish Air and Space Force. The program calls for initial deliveries starting in 2028.



The aircraft manufacturer also announced a firm order from China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited (CALC) for 30 A320neo family aircraft to meet strong customer demand.



Meanwhile, Solutions30 announced the resignation of Alexander Sator from its supervisory board, effective December 31. Sator had been a member since 2014 and served as chairman from August 2018 to November 2024.



Rail operator Eurostar announced Tuesday the complete suspension of its services to and from London. The interruption followed a failure in overhead power supply and the subsequent immobilization of a Le Shuttle train operated by Getlink, the infrastructure manager.



Finally, IT services group Aubay reported that its board of directors had decided to reduce its share capital by canceling 96,142 treasury shares, representing about 0.75% of the share capital.



Copyright (c) 2025 Zonebourse.com - All rights reserved.