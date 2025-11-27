Paris: ends on an even keel, deprived of Wall Street's momentum

Antoine Mariaux Published on 11/27/2025 at 11:55 am EST - Modified on 11/27/2025 at 12:33 pm EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The Paris Stock Exchange ended the session with a marginal gain of 0.04% at 8,099 points, driven by Pernod Ricard (+2%), BNP Paribas (+1.4%) and Renault (+1.2%), but held back by Hermès (-1.7%) and Kering (-0.9%).



Investors limited their risks as Wall Street remained closed for Thanksgiving. Trading has barely exceeded €1.2 billion since the opening.



In Europe, the variations are also very limited: the Euro Stoxx 50 remained stable, London lost less than 0.1%, and Frankfurt gained less than 0.2%.



On the statistics front, German consumer sentiment has not changed much as the end of the year approaches: the GfK index of household confidence, calculated by the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions (NIM) based on responses from a sample of 2,000 individuals, improved by 0.9 percentage points in the outlook for December, to -23.2 from -24.1 in November, which remains a level of severe crisis of confidence.



Furthermore, the Economic Sentiment Index (ESI) remained broadly stable in November, both in the EU and in the euro area (+0.2 points in both cases to 96.8 and 97, respectively), according to the European Commission's monthly survey.



This near stability is the result of higher confidence in services, retail distribution, and construction, offset by lower confidence in industry, while confidence among households remained broadly stable.



In the bond market, the 10-year OAT is stagnating at around 3.41%, while the Bund with the same maturity is varying little (+0.2 pts) at 2.676%. Brent crude is up 0.3% at around $63.3 per barrel in London.

The absence of US currency traders is also being felt on the FOREX, where the euro remains broadly stable against the greenback, at around $1.159/1.16.



In French corporate news, Trigano (+16%) has published figures that are "less bad than expected": net profit down 36.1% to €239.4 million for its 2025 financial year, or €12.41 per share, and current operating profit down 32.9% to €335.9 million, with revenue down 6.8% to €3.66 billion.



Rémy Cointreau reports a 31.3% decline in net income attributable to the group (including a 16.2% organic decline) to €63.1 million for the first half of 2025-26, and current operating income (COI) of €108.7 million, down 13.6% in organic terms.



Kaleon, a specialist in the enhancement, preservation, and conservation of Italian and international historical and artistic heritage, announced the success of its IPO on Euronext Growth Milan and Euronext Paris with a capital increase of €16.5 million (including the extension clause), which could be increased to €18 million if the over-allotment option is exercised in full.



LDC fell 5.5% following the poultry group's announcement of first-half 2025-26 results that fell short of Oddo BHF's expectations "due to lower profitability in the upstream division."



Finally, the secure agent-based AI platform Prisme.ai announced a strategic partnership with Bouygues Telecom to power the new "AI Studio," a unified environment that structures and industrializes AI uses for the operator's employees.