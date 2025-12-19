Paris: Exceptionally Calm Session Follows Busy Calendar

Jacques Meaudre Published on 12/19/2025 at 05:33 am EST

The Paris stock exchange opened Friday morning with little direction, kicking off a session that could already take on the air of a holiday lull just days before Christmas, given the light agenda and reduced volumes expected for this final session of the last full week of 2025. The CAC 40 index hovered near flat at 8a157 points.



After a busy week for monetary policy and data releases in the United States, today's session is shaping up to be particularly calm. This may give market participants the chance to make their final position adjustments and asset reallocations before leaving their desks for the year-end holidays.



Nevertheless, the market is likely to continue benefiting from reassuring U.S. inflation figures and strong outlooks from semiconductor maker Micron in AI, which allowed Wall Street to close on a positive note last night, with gains of 0.1% for the Dow Jones, 0.8% for the S&P 500, and 1.4% for the Nasdaq.



These last two indexes have thus climbed well above their 50-day moving averages (MA50), which they had breached in previous sessions, sending a positive technical signal for a potential year-end rally.



Traders are also digesting the rather encouraging message delivered yesterday by the European Central Bank (ECB), which left rates unchanged but raised its growth forecasts for the eurozone in 2026.



"The mood observed in the markets yesterday was clearly akin to a 'goldilocks' scenario," note analysts at Danske Bank.



"Equities advanced with a clear preference for cyclical stocks, volatility as measured by the VIX subsided, bond yields eased, credit spreads tightened, and bitcoin continued its climb," the Danish bank points out.



"What should we take away from this? That investors are approaching the coming year in a very favorable mindset, with macroeconomic fundamentals solid enough to support another year of strong performance for risk assets," the strategists emphasize.



The STOXX Europe 600 index took advantage of the situation to set a new all-time high, while the CAC 40 climbed 0.8% to 8a150.6 points.



With a gain currently around 1% for the week, the Paris index now sits just 160 points, or about 2%, below its all-time record of 8a314.2 points. This could encourage investors to cautiously push prices higher during the traditional holiday lull, a period usually marked by calm activity but also by favorable seasonality.



After a week packed with statements from monetary officials and financial indicators, today's calendar is set to be very quiet on the economic statistics front, promising reduced trading volumes.



The week will nevertheless end with the "quadruple witching" phenomenon, marking the simultaneous expiration of options and futures on stocks and indexes, an event likely to spur volatility as many market players close their books.



The market's positive sentiment does not appear to be undermined by the mixed results released last night by U.S. giants Nike and FedEx.



Investors are well aware that a new earnings season will kick off in January, and the market's focus will soon shift entirely to these numbers and outlooks.