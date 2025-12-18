Paris Holds Steady Near 8,110 Points Ahead of Major Economic Events

The Paris Stock Exchange opened Thursday's session without a clear direction, as the lack of immediate catalysts prompted investors to remain on the sidelines ahead of two of the week's key economic events: the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting and the release of the latest U.S. inflation figures. The CAC 40 index is up 0.3% at 8,110 points.



Given the muted reaction to both the recent Federal Reserve meeting and Tuesday's U.S. jobs report, it's unclear whether today's U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data or ECB monetary policy announcements will significantly move the markets.



Regarding U.S. inflation, analysts predict a slight slowdown in the CPI to 2.9% year-on-year in November, compared to +3% in September.



"Frankly, these numbers don't look all that decisive," warns Michael Brown, markets analyst at Pepperstone. "At this stage, the Federal Reserve seems mainly focused on the labor market, which is starting to stall, rather than on inflation," he notes.



Given the slowdown in housing prices and the uptick in unemployment—which should ease wage pressures in the services sector—along with the still limited impact of tariffs, economists expect inflation to return toward the Fed's 2% target sometime next year, paving the way for further rate cuts.



As for the ECB, the last meeting of the year for the Frankfurt-based institution is expected to result in a "status quo" on rates for the fourth consecutive time, confirming that a prolonged pause has now set in for its monetary policy.



Markets are nonetheless hoping for more clarity on its strategy for the coming months, while fearing that key rates may remain unchanged for the foreseeable future.



"Once again, we can see the ECB's caution, which could be a bit more daring at a time when Europe is facing increasing competition and as the euro continues to rise against the dollar," laments Emmanuel Auboyneau, managing partner at Amplegest.



"The impact of European stimulus plans, the consequences of a possible peace in Ukraine, and the need to monitor the evolution of the European currency are the factors that will drive the ECB to adjust its monetary policy in 2026," the expert adds.



Among other major economic events today, investors will be watching the Bank of England's (BoE) monetary policy announcements at midday, followed by those from the Bank of Japan scheduled overnight from Thursday to Friday.



Given the persistently weak job creation, rising unemployment, recently disappointing growth, and inflation that appears to have peaked, all signs now point to several further rate cuts in the UK.



In New York, U.S. equity markets closed sharply lower on Wednesday, weighed down by a renewed decline in tech stocks amid ongoing concerns about massive investments in AI, which led the S&P 500 to post a fourth consecutive losing session.



At the close, the S&P 500 lost 6,721.4 points, breaking through its 50-day moving average at 6,765.8 points—a negative technical signal.



The Dow Jones dropped 0.5% to 47,885.9 points, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.8% to 22,693.3 points, also slipping below its 50-day moving average.



Memory chipmaker Micron, however, offered some relief after the bell by posting better-than-expected results and delivering much improved guidance thanks to accelerating AI projects.



In the bond market, Wall Street's decline did not benefit T-Bonds, which deteriorated slightly, resulting in the 10-year yield rising above 4.15%, compared to 4.14% at the start of yesterday's session.



A slight uptick also persists in the eurozone, where the German Bund ended Wednesday at 2.86%, up 1.5 basis points, while its French equivalent rose two points to over 3.57%.



The euro is stabilizing around 1.1750 against the dollar after peaking above 1.18 on Tuesday following weaker-than-expected U.S. employment data.



The oil market continues its recovery, as the U.S. blockade on Venezuelan tankers rekindles supply disruption fears, compounded by an unexpected sharp drop in U.S. inventories, reinforcing the perception of a tighter-than-expected market.



Brent crude is up 0.9% this morning at $60.2 per barrel, but remains well below its 50-day moving average, which stands around $63, ruling out for now the scenario of a sustained rebound in prices. According to specialists, a lasting break below the annual low of $58 could bring crude back to around $56, or even into the $54/$53 range.