Paris: Holds Steady Near 8,120 Points, Oil and Precious Metals Stand Out

Jacques Meaudre Published on 12/22/2025 at 11:51 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The CAC40 has trimmed its losses slightly, down 0.37% at 8,121, but Paris is closing out the January term—and thus the first quarter of 2026—with a 19th consecutive session of stagnation within the 8,050/8,150 corridor. The index is languishing right in the middle of this range, in a typically festive season atmosphere, with trading activity 30 to 40% below average.



Many market participants have already left for the holidays, and major European stock exchanges will close for the long Christmas weekend starting at midday Wednesday, implying that trading volumes are likely to remain extremely thin.



The positive reopening of Wall Street (marking a third consecutive session of gains) is, for now, providing no real support, despite fairly uniform positive moves of around +0.5% across the three main US indices.



With the Christmas holidays also bringing a partial closure of Wall Street, global markets are expected to slow down this week and remain within narrow trading ranges, promising little excitement.



Equity markets have recently benefited from signs of slowing US inflation (note, however, that the "CPI" released last Tuesday was largely incomplete in terms of its components), which has strengthened the outlook for continued accommodative monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.



While the S&P 500 posted only symbolic gains last week (+0.1%), the US benchmark index is currently less than 0.5% from its all-time high set on December 11. As for the Dow Jones, Christmas looks set to coincide with a trip to "seventh heaven."



According to technical analysts, breaking through 6,901 would set the stage for a test of the 7,000 mark—a "round" number that could be targeted by December 31 to close out the year in style, with a gain near 20%.



The ongoing rate-cutting cycle in the United States and optimism surrounding the ECB also helped the CAC finish last week on a positive note (+1%) and move to within less than 2% of its all-time high from Thursday, November 13.



The situation is becoming more concerning, however, in bond markets, which have returned to their worst levels of the year following the latest rate hike by the Bank of Japan. This has pushed the yield on ten-year Bunds above 2.907% (+1.5 basis points) and the OAT to 3.631% (+2 points), while Italian BTPs fell sharply at the end of the session, up +3.3 points at 3.574%.



Yields are also rising worryingly in the United States, where the 30-year is up +0.5 point at 4.8330% and the 10-year has eased by -1.5 points to 4.1650%.



But the situation is turning explosive in Japan, with the 10-year literally surging to 2.0820%, the 20-year (+4.5 points) breaking above the 3% mark for the first time, and the 40-year soaring past 3.723% (another all-time record).



Gold, meanwhile, is up 1.84% at $4,444, hitting a new peak—an unusual situation given that equities are at record highs and precious metals traditionally serve as a safe haven. Silver (+2.2%) has smashed through $69.



Oil is confirming Friday's rebound, with Brent adding +1.46% to $61.6 and WTI up +1.5% at $577.



The euro has strengthened sharply, rising 0.4% to climb above 1.1765 against the greenback.