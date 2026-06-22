Paris in the red despite geopolitical optimism

European markets closed higher, except in Paris, weighed down by Hermès. The CAC 40 fell 0.25% to 8,400 points, while the Euro Stoxx 50 gained 0.53%. London and Frankfurt rose 0.72% and 0.66%, respectively.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/22/2026 at 12:05 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

On Wall Street, returning from a long weekend extended by Friday's holiday, investors are showing more caution. Major indexes were mixed and, around 5:45 p.m., the Nasdaq was down 1.03%, pressured by technology stocks.



On the geopolitical front, U.S. Vice President JD Vance praised the "very solid groundwork" laid by the American and Iranian delegations toward a lasting resolution to the conflict in the Middle East.



The talks, however, were not free of tension. Iranian representatives briefly left the table after a message from Donald Trump seen as provocative, in which the former president threatened to resume strikes if Hezbollah continued its attacks against Israel. Discussions ultimately resumed thanks to mediation by Pakistan and Qatar.



By the close of European markets, oil was down 5% at $77.42 a barrel.



In London, political news also drew attention. Weakened by a drop in popularity, Keir Starmer announced his resignation as prime minister. Andy Burnham is seen as the favorite to succeed him at the head of Labour and the British government.



Despite this new period of political uncertainty, the pound sterling quickly erased its initial losses after hitting a low of $1.3181.



Investors also learned of the death of Alan Greenspan. Nicknamed "the Maestro," the former chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve died Monday at age 100. He led the U.S. central bank for 19 years, under four successive presidents, from Ronald Reagan to George W. Bush.



Stocks on the move



In equities, Hermès brought up the rear of Paris's flagship index, with the stock down more than 5% after a note from Kepler Cheuvreux, which is forecasting lackluster half-year results for the luxury group.



By contrast, Carrefour finished at the top of the CAC 40, rising 3.54% after Morgan Stanley resumed coverage of the stock with an overweight rating.



Lisi gained 2.52%, supported by a favorable view from Berenberg.



It was a particularly tough session for Maisons du Monde. The home-furnishings retailer saw its shares collapse 35% after reporting a net loss of €406m in 2025. The group also announced a restructuring deal with two British funds that are set to hold nearly 95% of the capital once the transaction is completed.



Elsewhere in Europe, easyJet rose nearly 3% after rejecting a new takeover offer from Castlelake.



In currency markets, the euro slipped 0.27% to $1.1432.