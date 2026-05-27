Paris lifted by autos and luxury, reassured by Iran status quo
Frankfurt and Paris are gaining 0.7% and 0.5% respectively this morning, while London lags slightly behind (-0.1%). Markets appear reassured by the absence of renewed hostilities between Washington and Tehran following U.S. bombings that had cast doubt on the possibility of fruitful negotiations between the two sides.
The CAC is trading at 8,215 points this morning, largely driven by the luxury sector with Kering up 3.3% and LVMH up 2.4%, but also by the auto sector with Renault gaining 4% and Stellantis adding 3%.
The 'Losange' is notably benefiting from an agreement with unions in Spain guaranteeing the production of five new models at the Palencia and Valladolid sites, as well as the preservation of 6,000 jobs. The deal covers wages, flexibility, employment, and social measures. Investors are focusing on the positive news as new passenger car sales fell by 4.3% last month in the European Union.
Furthermore, Stellantis is reportedly studying several options to develop the future platform intended for Alfa Romeo's large models. According to Emanuele Cappellano, Chief Operating Officer for Europe, the project could be conducted internally or via a partnership. Meanwhile, the group's new passenger vehicle registrations rose by 5.5% in the European Union in April, bringing the year-to-date increase to 7.8%.
For its part, the Euro Stoxx 50 is gaining 0.5%, following the lead of U.S. indices which ended higher last night, including the Nasdaq (+1.2%) and the S&P 500 (+0.6%).
The status quo in Iran is being perceived positively by market participants, especially after recent U.S.-led bombings in the south of the country and on vessels suspected of laying mines in the midst of a negotiation period.
In this context, oil prices are heading lower again: Brent is shedding 2.2% to 97.1 USD per barrel while WTI is retreating 2.6% to 90.9 USD.
Stocks on the move
In other news, Akzo Nobel is gaining 16% after rejecting a non-binding takeover bid of 73 EUR per share from rivals Nippon Paint and Sherwin-Williams. Management believes the proposal undervalues the company and lacks execution guarantees.
Volvo Cars is up 7%, buoyed by obtaining a special waiver in the United States allowing it to continue importing and selling its connected vehicles.
Among the decliners, Greencore is shedding 5% after a half-year loss of 30.8 MGBP, compared to a profit of 19.8 MGBP a year earlier. A 43% jump in revenue to 1.32 BnGBP was not enough to reassure investors.
Finally, Capgemini is down 4% following its new roadmap focused on agentic AI. However, the targeted annual growth of 5.5% to 7.5% by 2028 is being poorly received compared to previous forecasts of 7% to 9%.
Light economic calendar
Today's agenda is light: market participants will have to settle for French unemployment claim figures, published at noon. They are expected at 3.13 million, compared to 3.11 million the previous month.
Soitec's results are also expected at the end of the day after the close.
In the meantime, the euro is broadly stable against the greenback, around 1.164 USD.
Stellantis N.V. is one of the world's leading car manufacturers. The activity is essentially organized around 4 sectors:
- sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles: Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys brands;
- sale of luxury vehicles: Maserati and DS Automobiles brands;
- sale of automotive equipment: interior systems, car seats, car exteriors, emission control systems, etc.;
- other: financing services (purchase, rental, leasing, etc.), after-sales services, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (0.8%), North America (41.6%), France (10.3%), Brazil (7.6%), Italy (6.8%), Germany (5.2%), the United Kingdom (5%), Türkiye (3.8%), Spain (2.7%), Belgium (1.5%), China (0.2%) and other (14.5%).
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