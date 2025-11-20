After climbing as much as +1.1% during the day, reaching up to 8,057 points, the Paris stock market abruptly lost ground in the closing session. By the final bell, the Parisian index managed only a more modest gain of 0.34%, ending at 7,981 points. The advance was supported by BNP Paribas (+4.4%) and LVMH (+1.6%), but was dragged down by the auto sector, with Stellantis dropping 3%, Michelin down 2.4%, and Renault losing 2%.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq is up 1.2%, ahead of the S&P, which gained 0.9%.

Robust results released overnight by Nvidia have reassured markets questioning AI valuation levels. The world's largest company by market capitalization did not disappoint, unveiling quarterly figures far above expectations and forecasts that also surpassed estimates.

According to analysts, the chipmaker delivered an exceptional quarter, generating record revenue of $57 billion USD, up 62% year-on-year, which resulted in a net profit of $31.8 billion USD (+59%) and earnings per share of $1.30 USD, whereas the consensus was targeting $1.26 USD.

The California-based group expects sales of around $65 billion USD for the quarter ending in December, accompanied by an improved gross margin of 75%, compared to 73.6% in the previous quarter. After initially surging over 5%, Nvidia shares have since seen some profit-taking and are now up less than 1%.

Highly anticipated by the markets, U.S. employment figures for September revealed job creation 2.5 times higher than expected, at +120,000 (economists had forecast 50,000 new jobs after 22,000 in August), though the unemployment rate rose from 4.3% to 4.4%.

Confirming the strength of the labor market, jobless claims for the week of November 10-15 fell by 8,000, to 220,000, compared to 228,000 the previous week.

Originally scheduled for Friday, October 3, the Department of Labor report had been postponed due to the partial shutdown of federal agencies.

The U.S. bond market appears to have resigned itself to a 'pause' in rate cuts on December 17 (with consensus at barely 30%), and U.S. T-Bonds improved slightly: the 30-year fell by 1.3 points to 4.739%, the 10-year dropped 1.4 points to 4.1200%, and the 2-year was down 1.6 points to 3.582%.

In the European bond market, the 10-year OAT rose by 2 points to 3.484%, while the 10-year Bund increased by 1.6 points to 2.727%.

On the FOREX, the euro remains stable around 1.15 USD.

Cryptocurrencies are attempting to recover, but the effort is sluggish: bitcoin (-2%) remains capped below 90,000 (at 88,400 USD), and ethereum has yet to break above 3,000 USD (-2.5% at 2,950 USD).

Finally, in London, Brent crude slipped 0.4%, to 63.4 USD per barrel.

In French corporate news, BNP Paribas announced Thursday that it has raised its 2027 'CET1' capital ratio target to 13% and launched a 1.15 billion euro share buyback program, both moves warmly received by investors on the Paris stock exchange this morning.

Valeo unveiled its Elevate 2028 plan, targeting continued regular profitability growth, significantly increased cash generation from 2025, and a return to revenue growth from 2027.

Soitec disappointed, with profit plunging 36% and its Q4 2025 organic growth targets slashed by a factor of five, sending shares tumbling between 27% and 30% this afternoon.

Getlink fell nearly 2% after the UK's Valuation Office Agency (VOA) announced plans to increase the taxable value forming the basis for its Eurotunnel subsidiary's business rates by almost 200%.

Schneider Electric announced Thursday the inauguration, alongside Canadian partner Albesol, of a new state-of-the-art facility in Mississauga, Ontario, following a $20 million USD investment.

TotalEnergies categorically contests a complaint filed with the French National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office for 'complicity in war crimes' in Mozambique, deeming the allegations unfounded.

Finally, Edenred announced Thursday that it will integrate Tesla's 'Supercharger' network into its rapid charging offer for managers of electric and hybrid vehicle fleets in Europe.