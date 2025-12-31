Paris: Market Closes in the Red to End 2025

Published on 12/31/2025

After a nearly 0.7% rise for the CAC 40 on Tuesday, the Paris benchmark index is down 0.6% to around 8121 in this very last session of the year.



As is customary, this final 2025 session will wrap up at 2:00 p.m., both in Paris and on other open European markets, while the Frankfurt, Milan, and Zurich stock exchanges are expected to remain closed.



At this stage, the CAC 40 has gained about 10.07% since January 1, notably underperforming other major European indices such as the FTSE 100 (+21.6%), the DAX (+23%), the FTSE MIB (+31.5%), and the IBEX (+49.9%).



More broadly, the pan-European STOXX Europe 600 index is currently up 16.8% since the start of the year, although this is slightly below the performance of the S&P 500 (+17.2%).



For the eurozone alone, Swiss Life Asset Managers noted just a few days ago that there had been outperformance compared to the US stock market, with financial stocks playing a decisive role according to their analysis.



SLAM also pointed to a "sideways movement in the US market in recent weeks, due to doubts about the AI boom," and considered the US market to be "expensive, with high valuations for many AI stocks."



While enthusiasm for AI has been a central driver of the overall strong performance in equities this year, the Swiss asset manager expects this theme to remain significant in 2026.



"In a favorable scenario where AI momentum and monetary support continue, another strong year for equities is possible," they estimated. "Conversely, a correction in AI could lead to significant losses."



"We forecast the S&P 500 will reach 7500 points in 2026, driven by earnings growth of around 14%—with nearly half coming from tech+ sectors," UBS predicted.



Among the few headlines in Paris today, Maurel & Prom announced an agreement to sell its 20.07% stake in Seplat Energy, one of Nigeria's leading independent energy producers.