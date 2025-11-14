The Paris stock exchange closed out the final session of the week with a 0.76% decline, settling at 8,170 points, weighed down notably by losses in Stellantis (-2.6%), Orange (-2.1%), and Société Générale (-2%).

Weekly recap: The Paris index posted a 2.7% gain over the week, notching a new all-time high at 8,314 points.

Across the Atlantic, after an initial drop of -1.5%, the Nasdaq rebounded to +0.4%. The S&P 500 followed a similar pattern, opening in the red before returning to positive territory (+0.2%).

Since Wednesday, investors have been rattled by statements from Federal Reserve members, shaking up the near-unanimous consensus for a third consecutive rate cut on December 17. In this context, the 'FedWatch' gauge has tumbled over the past 15 days from 90% to 49.5% odds in favor of rates at 3.50/3.75%.

The clearest sign that unease stems from shifting expectations over Fed rate cuts is the deterioration of T-Bonds (despite Wall Street's 'risk-off' mood), with 10-year yields up 3 basis points to 4.1260% and 30-year yields up 3.5 points to 4.733%.

In Europe, French OATs slid further, up 4 basis points to 3.455%, while German Bunds fared little better, rising just 3 points to 2.7170%. Italian BTPs tightened by 3.5 points to 3.4640%, still trailing behind French OATs.

Another factor preventing a premature burial of European equities: investment flows continue to favor stocks from the Old Continent, reflected in the start of a rotation that has penalized American stocks, particularly tech names, since the beginning of the week. Evidence of this shift: the S&P 500 has posted only a minimal 0.1% gain so far this week.

That said, there is no guarantee that year-end market performance will match this week's results. Much of the recent rally has been driven by expectations of monetary easing, which may not materialize, a factor that could prompt profit-taking.

A month ago, traders assigned a probability of over 94% to another Fed rate cut in December; today, only 52% are pricing in that scenario.

This downward revision is largely due to the lack of fresh inflation data, caused by the closure of federal agencies, which has left the Federal Reserve in the dark and may prompt the institution to act cautiously at its next meeting.

The return of macroeconomic releases, expected next week in the United States with the reopening of public services, will be closely watched. While the U.S. economy does not appear at immediate risk of contraction, signs of a slowdown are emerging, particularly in the labor market.

However, the market landscape could be dramatically reshaped next week by quarterly results from Nvidia, the AI processor giant, which will serve as a litmus test for global stock markets in search of new catalysts.

On the data front, French consumer prices rose by 0.9% year-on-year in October 2025 after +1.2% in September, according to INSEE, which has revised its previous estimate for last month down by 0.1 point.

This drop in the annual inflation rate from one month to the next is explained by a sharper decline in energy prices (-5.6% after -4.4%) and a slowdown in food prices (+1.3% after +1.7%).

Meanwhile, in the third quarter of 2025, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.2% in the euro area and by 0.3% in the EU compared to the previous quarter, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the European Union's statistics office. For reference, in the second quarter of 2025, GDP had grown by 0.1% in the eurozone and 0.2% in the EU.

Finally, according to preliminary estimates, the euro area posted a surplus of EUR19.4 billion in trade with the rest of the world in September 2025, compared with a surplus of EUR12.9 billion in September 2024.

In London, Brent crude rose 2.1% to $64.5 a barrel.

The euro slipped 0.2% against the greenback to $1.161.

In French corporate news, Crédit Agricole SA announced that its board of directors has decided to reduce its share capital by cancelling 22,886,191 treasury shares, representing approximately 0.75% of the share capital, an operation carried out on November 13.

TotalEnergies announced plans to commit $100 million to Climate Investment for the benefit of signatories of the OGDC (Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter).

Bastide Le Confort Médical gained nearly 4% after the home healthcare provider reported a strong first quarter for 2025-26, with revenue up 8% to EUR126.3 million (+8.3% organically).

Mersen announced it has been selected by Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL), the world's largest battery manufacturer, for which it will leverage its expertise and local presence with production sites in China.

A few months after its delivery, Argan announced the official inauguration of the AutOnom site in Bain-de-Bretagne, south of Rennes, a next-generation 30,000 m² logistics building, 19,500 m² of which is leased by Dimolog.