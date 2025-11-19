The Paris stock exchange is down 0.3% this morning, hovering around 7,940 points, weighed down by declines in Kering (-3.4%), Orange (-2%), and Bouygues (-1.3%).

Markets remain cautious ahead of Nvidia's highly anticipated quarterly results, set to be released this evening. Investors seem resigned to the idea that this earnings report is unlikely to serve as the much-hoped-for catalyst to put equity indices back on a solid upward trajectory.

While the chipmaker has a track record of consistently beating analyst forecasts and raising its guidance, many observers worry that even strong performance may not be enough to reassure markets. The concern is less about order books for sector specialists and more about the sustainability of the current enthusiasm for artificial intelligence.

Indeed, Nvidia's recent earnings releases have led to share price declines in three out of the last five quarters on Wall Street.

The Californian group's results could also highlight the overvaluation of major tech stocks and prompt investors to shift towards more neglected segments of the market--a trend that has been gaining traction among investors in recent weeks.

DWS notes that since the launch of ChatGPT at the end of 2022, just 41 AI-related stocks have accounted for 75% of the S&P 500's gains.

"The speculative element in U.S. tech stocks is, frankly, very high," warns Thomas Schüßler, co-head of global equities at DWS.

"Speculation in itself isn't really a problem, but when it's pervasive, the risk of setbacks rises significantly," Schüßler cautions.

Jacob Falkencrone, head of investment strategy at Saxo, adds, "Any prudent investor should view AI as a long-term theme, not a short-term trading opportunity."

Given the lofty valuations of Nvidia and the "Magnificent Seven," markets could indeed face trouble if expectations are not met.

In this environment, there are fears that the downturn that began earlier this week could intensify, as reflected in the deterioration of certain technical indicators.

Yesterday, 39 of the 40 CAC components ended in the red, once again pushing the Paris index below the psychological 8,000-point threshold.

On Monday, the S&P 500--the benchmark for fund managers--fell below its 50-day moving average for the first time in five months. Some chart analysts now recommend monitoring a potential breach of the 6,560-point support, corresponding to the September and October lows.

While Wall Street managed to avoid a sharper correction last night thanks to some bargain hunting in the afternoon, selling pressure on tech giants remained relentless, with the sector as a whole posting losses of more than 2%.

In the end, the S&P 500 limited its decline to 0.8% at 6,617 points, marking its lowest close since October 10, erasing over a month of gains.

On the data front, markets will be closely watching tomorrow's U.S. employment figures. This morning, they noted the UK's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.6% year-on-year in October 2025, an annual rate down 0.2 points from September, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

In London, Brent crude is down 0.3% to $64.6 a barrel. Gold is up 0.8% at around $4,100 an ounce. The euro is stable against the greenback at $1.157.

In the bond market, yields remain steady with the 10-year French OAT at 3.45% and the equivalent German Bund at 2.70%, for a spread of 75 basis points.

In French corporate news, Amundi announced it has acquired a 4.64% stake in ICG as part of a structured transaction, in line with the long-term strategic and capital partnership unveiled between the asset manager and ICG the previous day.

In an update on its outlook, Interparfums estimates it will achieve sales of around EUR890 million at current exchange rates (EUR900 million at constant exchange rates) in 2025, and is not providing financial forecasts for next year.

Finally, Airbus announced Wednesday that Silk Way West Airlines has placed a firm order for two additional A350F aircraft, bringing the total number of this cargo version of its long-haul jet ordered by the Baku-based (Azerbaijan) carrier to four.