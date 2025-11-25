After spending the morning hovering around its equilibrium point at 7,960 points, the Paris stock exchange accelerated sharply in the second half of the session. At the closing bell, the Paris index gained 0.83% to reach 8,025 points, buoyed by standout performances from Saint-Gobain (+4.2%), Stellantis (+3.5%), and Société Générale (+2.7%).

A similar upward trend swept through European markets: the DAX climbed 0.9%, outpacing London and the Euro Stoxx50 (+0.8%).

Markets appeared to react to reports from CBS and ABC indicating significant progress on a 19-point peace plan proposed by the United States, which could satisfy both Kyiv and Moscow. (About ten provisions from the original 28-point plan had been deemed "blocking" by Ukraine.)

The news triggered a sharp drop in Brent crude prices: the barrel fell 2.1% to around $62, alongside a notable easing in bond yields. French 10-year OATs dropped -4.5 basis points to 3.405%, German Bunds -2.7 points to 2.6700%, and Italian BTPs -4.1 points to 3.404%.

Wall Street seemed largely unconcerned by the rumors of a potential Ukraine ceasefire, with US indices moving in mixed directions: the Nasdaq fell -0.3% (dragged down by Nvidia's -6.5%, as it now faces new competition from Google, which has developed new "generation" tools for AI), while the S&P 500 rose +0.2% and the Dow Jones gained +0.7%. The VIX volatility index eased -4% below the 20 threshold.

Investors were closely watching the release of several key economic indicators in the United States. The latest figure, published at 4 p.m., showed a sharp drop in consumer confidence, down -6.8 points to 88.7, its lowest level since April, according to the monthly survey released Tuesday by the Conference Board.

On a brighter note, US pending home sales surprised to the upside, rising 1.9% where analysts had expected just a 0.5% increase.

Recently, several Federal Reserve officials have highlighted the need for a pause in the monetary policy easing cycle, echoing the increased caution expressed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell himself. This has contributed to the recent pullback in equity markets.

Earlier, at 2:30 p.m., US retail sales figures showed a 0.2% increase in September compared to the previous month, reaching $733.3 billion. Excluding the automotive sector (vehicles and equipment), retail sales rose 0.3% from August to September. According to the Commerce Department, US retail sales in September were up 4.3% year-on-year, marking a slowdown from the 5% annual growth recorded a month earlier.

Also in the US, producer prices met expectations, rising 0.3% overall in September from the previous month, and 0.1% excluding food, energy, and trade services.

The so-called "goldilocks" scenario—solid growth, contained inflation, and falling rates—has recently lost favor among analysts, giving way to a less optimistic outlook marked by concerns over tech giant valuations and worries about the US job market.

A return to more favorable growth prospects, coupled with more moderate inflation, could help revive risk appetite as the 2026 fiscal year approaches, encouraging investors to "buy the dips" when stocks retreat—a strategy that had all but vanished from the markets in recent weeks.

"I continue to buy when prices dip, because I believe the market still has upside potential," said Michael Brown, market analyst at Pepperstone, this morning. "Plus, seasonality is on my side: historically, when the S&P 500 has already gained at least 10% by the end of the third quarter, it has never finished both November and December in the red," the strategist noted.

This morning, investors also learned that Germany's GDP stagnated in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter. The Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) confirmed its initial estimate published on October 30.

"Weak exports had a dampening effect on economic activity in the third quarter, while gross fixed capital formation increased slightly," highlighted Ruth Brand, president of Destatis.

Meanwhile, French household confidence slipped slightly in November, as Insee's composite indicator dropped one point to 89, remaining well below its long-term average (100 between January 1987 and December 2024).

This has not affected the euro, which rebounded +0.3% to around $1.156.

In French corporate news, Dassault Aviation announced a strategic partnership with cortAIx, Thales' artificial intelligence accelerator, to develop a sovereign, controlled, and supervised AI system dedicated to future air combat.

Sanofi announced that the European Commission has approved Dupixent for the treatment of moderate-to-severe chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) in adults and adolescents aged 12 and over, making it the first targeted medicine for this condition in the EU in over a decade.

Wendel reported the signing, on November 24, of an agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Committed Advisors from its founding partners, following exclusive negotiations announced on October 24.

Eutelsat announced the launch of a capital increase with retention of preferential subscription rights, raising approximately EUR670 million as part of its broader EUR1.5 billion fundraising to strengthen its financial structure and fund its strategic plan.

TotalEnergies said its subsidiary, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria, has finalized the sale of its non-operated 12.5% stake in the OML118 production sharing contract. The asset was acquired by Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (10%) and Nigerian Agip Exploration (2.5%) for a total of $510 million. TotalEnergies also announced the decommissioning of its floating LNG terminal (FSRU) in Le Havre, which was put into service in 2022 at the request of authorities to reinforce gas supply security during the crisis triggered by the collapse of Russian imports.

Finally, AXA IM Alts, a BNP Paribas subsidiary since July 1, announced the acquisition of a 40% stake in FiberPass, one of Spain's leading shared fiber optic (FTTH) operators, on behalf of its clients.