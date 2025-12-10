The Paris stock exchange opened lower on Wednesday morning, continuing its recent consolidation phase as markets appear to have ground to a complete halt just hours before highly anticipated strategic announcements from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The CAC 40 index dropped by 0.4% to 8,020 points.

Investors are expected to remain reluctant to take strong positions ahead of what is set to be the Fed's third rate cut in as many months, marking a new stage in the central bank's monetary easing cycle--a move that has been a major driver behind the "rally" in equity markets over the past six months.

In this cautious environment, the CAC 40 yesterday recorded its tenth consecutive session of stagnation, still trapped within the corridor between 8,050 and 8,150 points, a range the Parisian index has been locked in since November 25.

In New York, U.S. equity markets also ended Tuesday's session without clear direction, posting declines ranging from 0.4% to 0.1% for the Dow Jones and S&P 500, while the Nasdaq managed a slight gain of about 0.1%.

According to analysts, this pause does not necessarily signal a loss of upward momentum, but rather represents logical profit-taking after a rapid advance led by technology, consumer goods, and semiconductors, which had propelled Wall Street to record highs this autumn.

"Market conditions on the eve of an FOMC meeting are never particularly lively," reminds Michael Brown, strategist at Pepperstone.

"Those preceding the December meeting, as everyone begins to prepare for the year-end holidays, are even more subdued," the professional adds.

Despite this consolidation movement, the overall picture remains reassuring, with sellers remaining selective rather than aggressive--a sign that investors are not abandoning the market but are instead rebalancing their portfolios by shifting towards more defensive sectors such as healthcare or undervalued stocks, a typical risk-reduction strategy as the Fed meeting approaches.

The statement from the U.S. central bank, expected at 8:00 p.m., will be accompanied by the institution's latest economic projections and followed by a press conference from its chair, Jerome Powell.

Given the ongoing differences of opinion within the board over recent months, investors are expecting a "restrictive" rate cut, meaning one driven more by caution in light of recent labor market deterioration than by a need to support U.S. growth, which remains robust.

Many observers also expect Powell to try to temper expectations for further rapid rate cuts in the coming year, following the three consecutive easings since September.

While tonight's expected rate cut could be the last for some time, it seems likely that Powell will avoid derailing financial markets, choosing his words carefully to maintain investor confidence after a particularly fruitful trading year.

"If the Fed sends a more dovish signal than anticipated, the market could quickly regain momentum and retest its record highs," notes Linh Tran, market analyst at XS.com.

"Conversely, if the tone of his speech is too cautious, the S&P 500 risks continuing its gentle consolidation as it awaits new catalysts," she warns.