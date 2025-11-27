The Paris stockmarket is down slightly at around 8085 points, on the one hand, boosted by Pernod Ricard (+1.4%) and Capgemini (+1.1%), although held back by Kering and Hermès (-1%) as US markets are closed today for Thanksgiving. Wall Street will not reopen until tomorrow, for the shortened "Black Friday" session.



Ahead of the long weekend, US equity markets yesterday managed to notch up a fourth consecutive session of gains, helped by the increasingly clear prospect of another Fed rate cut on 10 December.



At its intraday high, the S&P 500 came to within less than 90 points, or around 1.5%, of its all-time record of 6920.3 points, set at the end of October.



European equity markets are also trading at levels close to their records, although at distances from their recent highs that are greater than in New York.



The CAC is still a bit (3.6%) off its record set around a fortnight ago, as are the DAX (5.5%) and the EURO STOXX 50 (4.4%).



However, the pullback seen on world stockmarkets in November seems to have prepared the ground for the famous year-end "rally".

According to data from the Stock Trader's Almanac, December is ranked as the third-best month for the S&P 500, with average monthly returns between 1.4% and 1.5%.



With US markets closed, today's macroeconomic agenda looks relatively sparse, although European investors will during the day review the minutes of the ECB's latest meeting which, for three meetings now, has declared itself satisfied with the current situation, with inflation almost back at target and modest economic growth.



Meanwhile, German consumer sentiment has not changed much heading into the end of the year, according to a study published on Thursday that confirms the sluggishness of Europe's largest economy, still awaiting the first support measures implemented by the government.



The GfK consumer climate index, calculated by the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions (NIM) from responses by a sample of 2000 individuals, improved by 0.9 percentage point heading into December, to -23.2 versus -24.1 for November.



On the bond market, the 10-year OAT is moving around 3.41%, compared with 2.69% for the Bund of the same maturity.

Brent is steady at around $63.1 a barrel in London. The euro is broadly flat against the greenback, at around $1.158.



In French corporate news, Trigano is reporting a 36.1% drop in net profit to €239.4m for FY 2025, or €12.41 per share, and a 32.9% decline in current operating profit to €335.9m, on revenue that are down 6.8% to €3.66bn.



Rémy Cointreau is reporting a 31.3% fall in group share net profit (including -16.2% on an organic basis) to €63.1m for H1 2025-26, and current operating profit of €108.7m, down 13.6% in organic terms.



Kaleon, a specialist in the enhancement, preservation and conservation of Italian and international historical and artistic heritage, announces the success of its IPO on Euronext Growth Milan and Euronext Paris with a capital increase of €16.5m (including the extension clause), which may be raised to €18m in the event of full exercise of the over-allotment option.



Finally, secure agentic AI platform Prisme.ai announces a strategic partnership with Bouygues Telecom to power the new AI Studio, a unified environment that structures and industrialises AI use cases for the operator's employees.