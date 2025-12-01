The Paris stock market is down about 0.4% this morning, hovering around 8,090 points, notably weighed down by Airbus, which is tumbling 3.5% as some 6,000 A320 aircraft are affected by a software issue.

A recent incident involving an aircraft revealed that solar radiation could impact the flight control systems on a significant number of A320 family planes currently in service.

"We are working with our airline customers to support the modification of fewer than 100 remaining aircraft to ensure their return to service," the aircraft manufacturer stated this morning.

The Parisian index is also contending with declines from Bureau Veritas (-2.3% after a broker downgrade) as well as defense sector stocks such as Thales and Safran (down 2.3% and 1.6%, respectively).

After a turbulent November--which did not quite live up to its reputation as a bullish period for global markets--investors are now wondering if the robust rebound initiated over the past ten days can be sustained.

Concerns over the Federal Reserve's monetary policy and the high valuations reached by U.S. tech giants triggered a bout of consolidation in global equities midway through last month, though this pullback was swiftly halted.

Improvement has been noticeable in recent days, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 3% during the shortened Thanksgiving week, accompanied by a nearly 5% weekly gain for the Nasdaq.

In Paris, the CAC 40 now sits just over 2% below its all-time high of 8,314.2 points, set about two weeks ago.

"This seems to confirm our view that the early November consolidation was mainly a healthy breather after the strong September/October performance, rather than a trend reversal, especially as data still indicate the global economy is resilient," comments Xavier Chapard, strategist at LBPAM.

Optimism fueled by hopes of another Fed rate cut in December--considered likely by 87% of traders according to the FedWatch tool--and the possibility of a peace deal in Ukraine, a plan reportedly making "progress" according to Washington, could well extend the ongoing rally.

Another encouraging sign: the upward trajectory of equity markets appears less dependent on the AI theme, as illustrated by the recent weakness in Nvidia, which did not prevent Wall Street from rebounding thanks to a renewed interest in healthcare stocks that had lagged since the start of the year.

The less concentrated nature of recent market gains is considered good news: this phenomenon means a broader range of opportunities is now available to investors, allowing for portfolio diversification without relying solely on AI specialists' performance.

While valuations have become more attractive and market sentiment remains solid, the main driver of the current bull run remains the prospect of another rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve next week.

For markets to keep their momentum, rate cuts from the Fed and better control of inflation without significant economic deterioration are necessary, warns Scott Chronert, Citi's star strategist. "In short, the soft landing scenario must remain intact," he emphasizes.

Additionally, a "Santa Claus rally" cannot be ruled out: December is traditionally favorable for the S&P 500, which averages gains of 1.4% to 1.5% during the period, according to Stock Trader's Almanac data.

Beyond this potential seasonal effect, participants who felt they missed the chance to bargain hunt during the recent market dip may be tempted to jump in for some last-minute deals.

On the data front, the HCOB PMI for French manufacturing, produced by S&P Global, fell from 48.8 in October to 47.8 in November, indicating a slight acceleration in the contraction of the manufacturing sector in the eurozone's second-largest economy last month.

In Europe, the HCOB PMI for eurozone manufacturing dropped from 50 in October to 49.6 in November, signaling a return to unfavorable conditions for the sector as it dipped below the critical 50 mark.

The index's decline is mainly due to a drop in new orders, reflecting renewed headwinds for demand. However, production growth has held up for a ninth consecutive month.

This afternoon, special attention will be paid to the U.S. ISM manufacturing index, ahead of Wednesday's release of its services component--two reports expected to confirm the continued strength of the American economy.

In London, Brent crude is up 0.6% at $63.6. The euro is gaining 0.2% against the greenback, trading around $1.162.

In French corporate news, Bureau Veritas shares are among the biggest decliners in the CAC 40 on Monday morning after RBC analysts downgraded their recommendation from "sector perform" to "underperform," with a price target reduced from EUR28.5 to EUR26.5.

TotalEnergies announced that its subsidiary, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria, has signed an agreement to sell a 40% stake in exploration licenses PPL 2000 and PPL 2001, offshore Nigeria, to Star Deep Water Petroleum Limited, a subsidiary of Chevron.

AXA reported Friday evening that it has finalized the acquisition of a 51% majority stake in Prima, a direct insurance specialist in Italy. The deal, announced on August 1, is valued at EUR500 million (0.5 billion euros).

LVMH stated Friday evening that 1,899,397 shares were acquired under the mandate given on February 17 to an investment services provider (ISP); these shares will be cancelled as previously announced.