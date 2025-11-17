The Paris stock exchange closed the first session of the week down 0.63% at 8,119 points, weighed down by STMicro (-2.8%), as well as the automotive sector (-2.4% for Stellantis, -1.9% for Renault), and luxury with Kering down 2.2% and LVMH off by 2%.

This consolidation of the Paris index comes after a rather impressive 2.7% weekly gain last week. Other European markets also closed in the red, with the DAX40 down 1.3% and the E-Stoxx50 down 1%.

Wall Street mirrored this negative trend, with the Nasdaq down 0.2% and the S&P 500 down 0.4%, while the VIX jumped over 8% and approached 22.

This week's news flow will be dominated mainly by the much-anticipated results of AI giant Nvidia (-1.4% on Monday), as well as the resumption of macroeconomic publications in the United States, such as October's NFP due on November 20: a succession of potentially crucial events that could either allay current fears or, conversely, sow doubt among investors.

In terms of importance, Wednesday is likely to be the most crucial day, as Nvidia will release its quarterly results, revealing whether the chipmaker can continue its past success and fuel its hypergrowth with the commercialization of its latest products.

Expectations are particularly high for the American group, which has a track record of beating forecasts and consistently raising its targets when announcing results.

Given the strong demand for its generative AI systems GB200/GB300 and its HGX platform, the California-based giant is expected once again to report revenue two to three billion dollars above consensus forecasts. However, analysts are especially watching to see if its outlook points to an acceleration in its hypergrowth.

After a 41% rise in its share price over the last six months and a valuation now exceeding $4.6 trillion, the world's largest market capitalization has little room for error. A disappointing report--even if considered unlikely by experts--could trigger panic on the markets by seriously calling into question the lofty valuations of the U.S. tech sector.

Nvidia's publication will not be the only event to draw investors' attention across the Atlantic this week, as the quarterly performances of major retailers Walmart, Home Depot, and Target will provide insight into the health of American consumer spending, a key driver of the country's growth.

After a month and a half of waiting, market participants will also learn on Thursday the September employment report, which the Department of Labor was supposed to release on October 3, but which was delayed by the abrupt federal government shutdown.

As proof that public services are gradually restarting in the country, U.S. trade balance figures are also on the agenda in the coming days, with a release scheduled for Wednesday.

Additionally, the minutes from the latest Fed meeting will offer, on Wednesday evening, some interesting insights into the thinking within the central bank's strategic committee, following last week's very cautious comments by several governors regarding the need to continue monetary easing.

In Europe, the release of the November "flash" PMI activity indices on Friday will certainly be the most closely watched event, with hopes that these surveys will confirm the slight rebound that seems to be taking shape in the continent's growth.

On the bond market, U.S. T-Bonds eased by -2 basis points to 4.14% for the 10-year and -1.6 basis points for the 30-year (4.73%). The 10-year Bund fell by -0.7 basis points to 2.713%, while the French OAT of the same maturity stood at 3.45% (unchanged). The real event in fixed income was in Japan, with the 10-year yield at 1.733% (+3.4 basis points) and the 20-year surging to 2.75% (+4 basis points), its highest in a decade.

In London, Brent crude was stable at around $64.3 per barrel. Gold consolidated by -0.2% around $4,070 per ounce, and the euro slipped 0.2% against the dollar, at $1.160.

In French corporate news, Dassault Aviation welcomed the agreement signed between Ukraine and France for the potential purchase of around one hundred Rafale jets. The stock gained over 4.5%.

TotalEnergies announced Monday it will acquire 50% of a portfolio of electricity production assets currently held by EPH, the energy group of Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, with the goal of creating an integrated gas and electricity player in Europe.

Amundi reported reaching a preliminary agreement with Société Générale to renew their long-term partnership in the areas of investment solutions distribution and securities services.

Meanwhile, Société Générale announced that its board of directors has decided on a new exceptional capital distribution in the form of an additional EUR1 billion share buyback program, intended for cancellation.

Finally, Technip Energies announced Monday it had won a contract to supply electric marine loading arms for phase 2 of the "Northern Lights" CO₂ transport and storage project led by Equinor, Shell, and TotalEnergies in Norway.

