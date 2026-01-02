Paris: Positive Start to the Session Despite Mixed PMI Figures

Antoine Mariaux Published on 01/02/2026 at 05:14 am EST

The Paris Stock Exchange is kicking off 2026 on the right foot: less than two hours after the opening bell, the Parisian index is up 0.4%, around 8,180 points, buoyed by STMicro (+3.4%), Stellantis (+2.1%), and Safran (+1.9%).



The CAC finished the 2025 trading year on Wednesday with a gain of 10.4%, a performance largely outpaced by London (+21.5%) and Frankfurt (+23%), yet Paris's showing remains respectable, especially considering the unprecedented political turmoil that rocked France.



Looking ahead to 2026, strategists still anticipate robust, albeit uneven, global growth, with the United States and China as the main driving forces.



Risk assets are expected to continue their ascent, much like artificial intelligence. The financial world will nevertheless keep a close eye on Jerome Powell's departure, and more importantly, on the identity of his successor at the helm of the Fed. On the economic front, controlling inflation and the trajectory of central banks' monetary policy will be key factors in the markets.



The year will also be marked by the U.S. midterm elections, as well as a number of ongoing issues that continue to concern the international community: Sudan, Russia/Ukraine, China/Taiwan, Israel/Palestine, the Beijing/Washington trade war...



Against this backdrop, the CAC is trading close to its all-time high of 8,314 points, reached during the session on November 13, 2025, prompting questions about current valuation levels.



As a result, market moves may be limited ahead of the new earnings season, which will begin in the coming weeks.



On the data front, the HCOB PMI index for the eurozone manufacturing sector, produced by S&P Global, slipped further into contraction territory, falling from 49.6 in November to 48.8 in December, indicating a further deterioration in sector conditions.



Meanwhile, the HCOB PMI index for French manufacturing, calculated by S&P Global, has returned to expansion territory and even signals the strongest improvement in conditions since June 2022. It rebounded from 47.8 in November to 50.7 in December.



Finally, in December, the French new passenger car market declined by 5.84% compared to the same period a year earlier, to 172,927 registrations, despite one additional working day. As for light commercial vehicles, 33,434 were registered last month, a very slight increase of 0.65%. Combining passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, the French market saw a decrease of 4.85%, to 206,361 in December.



In the bond market, the German 10-year Bund yield is steady at 2.86%, while the French OAT of the same maturity shows a yield of 3.57% (+1 pt).



Meanwhile, the euro, which had gained more than 14% against the dollar last year, is holding steady this morning around the 1.172 mark against the greenback (-0.2%).

The big winner of 2025, gold, has resumed its upward trajectory, advancing 1.6% to 4,385 USD per ounce, following some profit-taking during the holiday lull.



Brent crude from the North Sea is down 0.5% to nearly 60.6 USD.



In French corporate news, Michelin announced on Friday that it has reached agreements to acquire two American specialists in coated fabrics and technical textiles, with the aim of strengthening its polymer composites business by expanding into new markets.



Voltalia announced the start of construction on the strategic Artemisya complex – storage (100 megawatts / 200 megawatt-hours) and wind (100 megawatts) – in Uzbekistan, the first such complex in Central Asia, combining solar, wind, and storage.



Casino announced the sale to 2S Retail, effective today, of 3C Cameroon, which operates 7 "BAO Cash & Carry" stores, including 5 company-owned outlets in Douala and 2 franchised stores in Nkongsamba and Limbe.



Valneva and the Serum Institute of India (SII), a company of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, announced they have decided to terminate their license agreement for Valneva's single-shot chikungunya vaccine, allowing Valneva to regain full rights to the product.



