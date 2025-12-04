Published on 12/04/2025 at 11:52 am EST

The Paris stock exchange wrapped up Thursday's session with a 0.43% gain, closing at 8,122 points, buoyed by the auto sector as Renault surged 6.3% and Stellantis advanced 3.7%. Capgemini rounded out the day's podium with a 4.2% climb.

Automotive stocks led European equity markets on Thursday, driven by encouraging commentary from Bank of America analysts regarding the sector's outlook as 2026 approaches.

Porsche (+4.2%), Mercedes-Benz (+4.6%), and BMW (+4%) were among the day's best performers.

In a sector report published Thursday morning, BofA's teams expressed "optimism" about European automakers looking toward 2026, citing expectations that regulatory pressures--particularly regarding European CO 2 emissions rules--will ease in the coming years.

Amid this backdrop, enthusiasm was also evident elsewhere in Europe: the Euro Stoxx 50 gained 0.5%, trailing Frankfurt (+0.88%) but ahead of London (+0.32%).

Meanwhile, sentiment was gloomier on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq each slipped 0.1%.

On the data front, Wednesday saw confirmation of a cooling U.S. labor market (ADP reported 32,000 job losses in November) and a robust ISM services index, both supporting the case for a Federal Reserve rate cut.

Thursday brought a surprise: weekly jobless claims in the U.S. plunged to 191,000--down 27,000 from the previous week and the lowest in over three years--well below the consensus forecast of 220,000.

Weekly jobless claims falling below 200,000 in the U.S. points to a near-full employment situation, which could fuel wage pressures if sustained.

Due tomorrow, the release of the PCE price index-- the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge--will be closely watched less than a week before the central bank's next monetary policy decisions.

Another surprise: layoffs in the U.S. halved month-over-month, according to private data from Challenger.

In the eurozone, seasonally adjusted retail sales for October were unchanged, following a 0.1% uptick the previous month, Eurostat reported. Year-on-year, the index rose 1.5% versus an expected 1.4%--more than twice as low as the rate seen in the U.S.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei index jumped more than 2.3% late Thursday following a successful government bond auction, which reassured investors after a bout of volatility in Japanese bonds earlier in the week amid uncertainty over rate trends.

However, yields continued to rise, with the 10-year JGB hitting a record 1.941%, up 4.5 basis points. In the U.S., T-bonds also firmed, with the 2035 note up 4 basis points to 4.10%; the two-year added 3.6 points to 3.523%.

On the European bond market, the French 10-year OAT rose 2.6 points to 3.516%, while the equivalent Bund climbed 2.5 points to 2.7700%, resulting in a 74 basis point spread.

Oil prices advanced for a second consecutive session, as investors focused on the unsuccessful meeting in Moscow between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, while Kyiv claimed responsibility for destroying a segment of a Russian pipeline previously targeted weeks earlier.

Brent crude rose 0.8% to $63.20. The euro slipped 0.15% against the greenback, to $1.165.

In French corporate news, Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs reported a positive net result of EUR40.6 million for its 2025 fiscal year, up from EUR28.7 million previously, and adjusted EBITDA increased from EUR174 million to EUR181 million, "confirming the structural improvement in profitability."

BIC announced it will discontinue Rocketbook and its tattoo activities grouped under Skin Creative (Inkbox and Tattly) by the first quarter of 2026, following a thorough review.

Arkema said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Semcorp to establish a strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating innovation in battery separator technologies and supporting the Chinese group's global expansion.

Finally, Havas announced Thursday the acquisition of UK agency Bearded Kitten, a move designed to strengthen its position in the experiential marketing sector, estimated at around $128 billion globally.