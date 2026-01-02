Paris Sets Out for 2026 with Confidence as Wall Street Remains Cautious

The Paris stock exchange wrapped up the first session of the year with a 0.56% gain, closing at 8195 points, boosted by STMicro (+4.5%), Safran (+3.3%), and Stellantis (+3.3%).



The Paris index outperformed London (+0.24%) and Frankfurt (+0.14%), while Wall Street struggled to find direction, with the Nasdaq down -0.2%, the Dow Jones up +0.3%, and the S&P500 flat.



Strategists predict that 2026 will be marked by robust, albeit uneven, global growth, with the United States and China serving as the main engines.



In this context, risk assets are expected to continue their upward trajectory (surpassing expectations this Friday with semiconductors), much like artificial intelligence. However, current valuation levels also call for a degree of caution.



The financial world will also be watching closely as Jerome Powell departs, with particular attention on the identity of his successor at the helm of the Federal Reserve. On the economic front, controlling inflation and the monetary policy path of central banks will be key market drivers.



The year will also be shaped by the U.S. midterm elections, as well as a number of ongoing issues that continue to concern the international community: Sudan, Russia/Ukraine, China/Taiwan, Israel/Palestine, and the Beijing/Washington trade war.



After this encouraging start to the year, market activity may be limited next week ahead of the new earnings season, which kicks off on January 12.



On the statistics front, the HCOB PMI index for eurozone manufacturing, produced by S&P Global, slipped further into contraction territory, falling from 49.6 in November to 48.8 in December, signaling a worsening industry outlook.



Meanwhile, the HCOB PMI for French manufacturing, also calculated by S&P Global, returned to expansion and even posted the strongest improvement in conditions since June 2022.

It climbed from 47.8 in November to 50.7 in December, defying the broader European context and, notably, the poor level of car sales in France in December.



In fact, in December, the French new passenger car market declined by 5.84% compared to the same period a year earlier, to 172,927 registrations, despite one extra business day.

As for light commercial vehicles, 33,434 were registered last month, a very slight increase of 0.65%. Combining passenger and light commercial vehicles, the French market contracted by 4.85%, to 206,361 in December.



In the bond market, 2026 got off to a rough start: T-Bonds saw sharp moves, with the 10-year yield up +4 basis points to 4.19%, and the 30-year up +4 points to 4.87%.



Europe fared no better, as the German 10-year Bund yield rose +3.8 points to 2.900%, the French OAT of the same maturity climbed +5 points to 3.610%, and things were even worse in Italy, where BTPs jumped +6.3 points to 3.575%—a deterioration largely ignored by equities.



Meanwhile, the euro, which had gained over 14% against the dollar last year, remained stable at 1.174 USD. The big winner of 2025, gold, stagnated around 4320 USD per ounce, while silver fell -1.5% to 71.7 USD, remaining below Friday's 75/76 USD.



Brent crude from the North Sea slipped 1.2% to around 60.1 USD.



In French corporate news, Michelin announced Friday that it had reached agreements to acquire two U.S. specialists in coated fabrics and technical textiles, aiming to strengthen its polymer composites business by expanding into new markets.



Voltalia announced the start of construction on the strategic Artemisya complex—storage (100 megawatts / 200 megawatt-hours) and wind (100 megawatts)—in Uzbekistan, the first such complex in Central Asia to combine solar, wind, and storage.



Casino announced the sale to 2S Retail, effective today, of 3C Cameroun, which operates 7 "BAO Cash & Carry" outlets, including 5 company-owned stores in Douala and 2 franchised locations in Nkongsamba and Limbe.



Valneva and the Serum Institute of India (SII), part of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, said they have decided to end their licensing agreement for Valneva's single-injection chikungunya vaccine, allowing Valneva to recover full rights to the product.