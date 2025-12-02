As was the case yesterday (-0.3%), the Paris stock exchange ended the session with a slight decline (-0.28%), closing at 8,074 points, despite broad support from the banking sector, with Société Générale and BNP Paribas up by 2.2%, and Crédit Agricole rising 1.6%.

The Parisian index was held back by losses in Edenred (-3%), Pernod Ricard (-1.9%), and Dassault Systèmes (-1.8%).

Momentum proved more favorable on the Euro Stoxx 50 (+0.4%), and even more so across the Atlantic, where the Nasdaq (+0.5%) outpaced both the Dow Jones (+0.4%) and the S&P 500 (+0.2%).

According to the teams at Danske Bank, "markets are simply entering a 'wait-and-see' phase ahead of the avalanche of statistics expected in the coming days, which had been delayed due to the shutdown."

On the data front, investors took note at 11 a.m. of eurozone inflation figures for November, which somewhat defied forecasts: "prices accelerated to +2.2% in November, after 2.1% in October."

Core inflation, which excludes volatile prices, remained stable at 2.4%, but is not falling despite lower heating oil and fuel prices.

Nothing to worry about, analysts at Oddo BHF remind: "According to national data already released (Germany: 2.6%, France: 0.8%, Italy: 1.1%, Spain: 3.1%), average inflation in the eurozone has remained very close to the 2% target."

"Until mid-2026, the profile could be somewhat volatile due to base effects in the energy sector," the research firm adds.

With annual inflation now appearing firmly anchored around its 2% target, it is not certain that these numbers will be enough to prompt the European Central Bank (ECB) to move from its wait-and-see stance, with interest rates currently seeming to suit both hawks and doves.

Given the moderate growth characterizing the region, some observers nonetheless believe it is not entirely impossible that the Frankfurt institution could ease rates in December and then again in February.

Meanwhile, the eurozone unemployment rate remained stable at around 6.3%.

In London, Brent crude slipped 0.7% to about $62.8, while WTI dropped -0.7% to $59.1. The euro remained steady against the dollar at $1.16.

In the bond market, the US T-Bond "2035" weakened further to 4.102% (+0.5 basis points), while the 30-year rose +1.2 points (to 4.758%). In Europe, the 10-year OAT increased by +2 points to 3.502%, compared to 2.756% for a Bund of the same maturity (+0.7 points).

In French corporate news, Compagnie des Alpes reported a 15.8% increase in group net income for the 2024-2025 fiscal year to 107 million euros, and a 16.7% rise in EBITDA to 409 million euros, "in line with the latest guidance."

TotalEnergies and TES announced they have signed an agreement with Osaka Gas, Toho Gas, and Itochu, for the development and operation of the Live Oak project, in which the three Japanese companies will collectively hold a 33.3% stake.

Additionally, TotalEnergies stated that the partners in the Mozambique LNG project have unanimously decided to provide additional equity to replace contributions from UKEF and Atradius, representing about 10% of external financing in total.

BNP Paribas announced it has joined a consortium now comprising ten European banks to develop a euro-backed stablecoin.

LVMH announced the appointment of Pietro Beccari as CEO of the LVMH Fashion Group, effective January 1, 2026, succeeding Sidney Toledano, who has decided to step down from operational duties after more than thirty years alongside Bernard Arnault.