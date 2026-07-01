Paris slips into reverse despite the auto sector's pull

European markets are starting the second half of fiscal 2026 without any clear direction. In Frankfurt, the DAX 40 adds 0.37%, while London slips 0.24% and Paris gives up 0.45%, to 8,366 points.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 07/01/2026 at 06:06 am EDT - Modified on 07/01/2026 at 06:59 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Despite the auto sector's strong showing, with Renault up 2.67% and Stellantis up 1.87%, the Paris index is lower, weighed down in particular by Schneider Electric, which drops 2% after announcing the acquisition of Cognite, a publisher of industrial AI software, for $3.1bn. The market views the purchase price as steep, pressuring the stock.



By contrast, the auto sector is rebounding despite mixed data on new car registrations in France. Since the start of the year, registrations are up 1.8% in the first half and up 11.4% year over year. June data were nevertheless better than some forecasts that had been calling for a sales decline of around 13% (excluding the last two business days of the month).



Performance remains mixed across automakers, however. Renault Group rose 1% year over year in June, with a 1% decline for the Renault and Dacia brands. Within Stellantis (+10%), the Peugeot brand rose 4% and Citroën 10%.

Stocks on the move



Elsewhere in Europe, CMC Markets, the British online brokerage specialist, surges 28% after raising its annual profit guidance, benefiting from a jump in demand in its business-to-business (B2B) segment that is running ahead of the group's initial expectations.



Saab also gains 3.9% after winning a contract to supply 16 Gripen E fighter jets to Ukraine, an order worth SEK24.6bn ($2.2bn).



Also of note is the slump in Sivers Semiconductors (-11.52%) following the announcement of a SEK700m capital raise, a dilutive transaction that mechanically weighs on the stock.



Talks in Doha



On the geopolitical front, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, the speaker of Iran's parliament, said Iran will not move to the next phase of the memorandum of understanding until its five clauses have been validated. They include an end to hostilities, a guarantee of Lebanon's sovereignty, the lifting of the maritime blockade, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the resumption of oil exports and the unfreezing of financial assets.



A US delegation arrived in Qatar but, it appears, did not meet with Iranian officials. US President Donald Trump had nevertheless said earlier in the week on Truth Social that a meeting would take place, but Iranian officials denied the claim.



Even if a final memorandum of understanding is still far from being signed, the mere existence of a negotiating table in Doha is reassuring markets, as reflected in the sharp pullback in oil prices: Brent at $71.92 a barrel (-1.91%), while WTI trades at $68.56 (-2.17%).



Data broadly reassuring



Markets are also benefiting from a slightly more favorable macroeconomic backdrop, judging by the latest data. In the eurozone, the manufacturing PMI edged down to 51.4 in June from 51.6 in May, slightly above the consensus (51.3). While the index dipped modestly, it remains above the 50 threshold that signals expanding activity.



Indicators are also green in France, where the French manufacturing PMI rose to 51.2 from 49.7, versus a forecast of 50.7. "The deterioration in conditions recorded in May was not confirmed in June, with the sector instead returning to growth," notes Joe Hayes, senior principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.



In the UK, the PMI measuring activity in the sector stayed in expansion territory for an eighth consecutive month, at 52.5 in June (versus 53.9 in May).



Finally, in Germany, the manufacturing PMI rose to 50.3 in June from 50.1. It had been expected at 50. Overall, the PMI surveys published on Tuesday reinforce the scenario of a gradual improvement in manufacturing activity in Europe, even if momentum remains moderate.



In FX, the euro is down 0.2% against the greenback, around $1.139.