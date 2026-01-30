Paris Stock Exchange in the Green Despite Weak French Growth

In line with other major European markets, the Paris Stock Exchange is advancing this Friday despite disappointing figures regarding French economic growth. Around 10:20 a.m., the CAC 40 is posting a gain of about 0.5%, hovering near 8,110 points, while the pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index is up 0.4%. This comes after the American S&P 500 closed down by just over 0.1% the previous day.

"Earnings season is delivering solid corporate performances, and the stock market rally is increasingly spreading across sectors and regions," noted Daniel Kalt of UBS Global Wealth Management this morning.



"Global stock markets are benefiting from solid fundamentals, an expected recovery in growth, and prospects of lower key interest rates," the economist continued in the Swiss bank's morning briefing.



Among the many statistics released this morning, France's GDP growth in volume slowed in the fourth quarter of 2025, rising by just +0.2% compared to the previous quarter, after a 0.5% increase observed in the third quarter.



Germany's GDP, meanwhile, increased by 0.3% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter, allowing Europe's largest economy to end 2025 in positive territory after a turbulent year.



Still on the macroeconomic front, the eurozone's GDP estimate for the entire fourth quarter is expected later in the morning, followed by U.S. producer price figures for December, due early in the afternoon.



In Paris market news, Alten (+12%) is leading the SBF 120 after reporting its annual revenue, which allows the company to anticipate an improvement in its operating margin for 2025.



Conversely, Eutelsat (-5%) is the worst performer in the index after halting the process of selling its passive ground segment infrastructure to an investment fund, as not all suspensive conditions were met.



Elsewhere in Europe, Adidas is surging by over 5% in Frankfurt, buoyed by the release of its preliminary 2025 figures, a publication accompanied by the announcement of a share buyback program.