The Paris Stock Exchange opened sharply higher this morning, gaining as much as 1.3% before giving up part of those gains. The Parisian index is currently up around 0.7%, at approximately 8,010 points, driven by BNP Paribas (+5%) and Legrand (+2.7%), but held back notably by the automotive sector, with Stellantis down 1.7% and Renault down 1.5%.

Robust results released overnight by Nvidia have reassured markets that were questioning valuation levels in the AI sector. The world's largest company by market capitalization did not disappoint, unveiling results well above expectations and forecasts that also exceeded estimates.

According to analysts, the chipmaker delivered an exceptional quarter, generating record revenue of $57 billion USD, up 62% year-on-year. This enabled Nvidia to post a net profit of $31.8 billion USD (+59%) and earnings per share of $1.30 USD, where consensus had expected $1.26 USD.

The California-based group anticipates sales of around $65 billion USD for the quarter ending in December, with an improved gross margin of 75%, compared to 73.6% in the previous quarter.

While these performances are reason enough for optimism, CEO Jensen Huang took the opportunity during the earnings call to temper the renewed pessimism that has surrounded the perceived stretched valuations of major US tech firms in recent weeks.

"There has been a lot of talk lately about a potential AI bubble," the company's chief reminded. "From our privileged vantage point, the reality we observe is very different," he assured.

Dan Ives, the star technology analyst at Wedbush Securities, described the quarter as "monstrous," saying it would allow markets to "pop the champagne."

On Wall Street, Nvidia shares were up more than 6% in after-hours trading.

These encouraging developments were widely welcomed by Asian markets, which are highly sensitive to changes in tech stocks. At the close, Tokyo's Nikkei index was up about 2.6%.

Investors thus face the second major event of the week with a light heart: the publication of US employment figures for September, scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Initially set for Friday, October 3, the Labor Department report had been postponed due to the partial shutdown of federal agencies.

Here again, market participants will be hoping for figures that are strong enough to rule out the scenario of a sharp slowdown in growth, but not so strong as to jeopardize expectations of continued monetary easing by the Federal Reserve.

The task promises to be delicate: the minutes from the US central bank released last night confirmed a sharp divergence of views within its strategic committee regarding another rate cut next month.

As an indication, the economists' consensus stands at 50,000 jobs created in September.

In London, Brent crude is up 0.5%, at $64 USD a barrel.

On the bond market, the 10-year OAT stands at 3.47%, compared with 2.72% for the equivalent Bund.

In French corporate news, BNP Paribas announced Thursday that it had raised its 2027 CET1 capital ratio target to 13% and launched a EUR1.15 billion share buyback program, both moves being cheered by investors on the Paris stock exchange this morning.

Valeo unveiled its Elevate 2028 plan, aiming for continued steady growth in profitability, significantly increased cash generation starting in 2025, and a return to revenue growth as early as 2027.

Getlink fell nearly 2% after the UK's Valuation Office Agency (VOA) announced plans to increase the taxable value used as the basis for calculating business rates for its Eurotunnel subsidiary by nearly 200%.

Finally, Edenred announced Thursday that it would integrate Tesla's Supercharger network into its rapid charging offering for managers of electric and hybrid vehicle fleets in Europe.