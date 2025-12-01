The Paris Stock Exchange wrapped up the first trading session of December with a 0.32% decline, closing at 8,097 points. The index was dragged down by Airbus, which tumbled 5.8% after it emerged that around 6,000 A320 aircraft are affected by a software issue.

A recent incident involving an aircraft that experienced an in-flight control anomaly revealed that solar radiation could impact the flight control systems on a significant number of A320 family jets currently in service.

"We are working with our airline customers to support the modification of fewer than 100 remaining aircraft to ensure their return to service," the manufacturer stated this morning. The planemaker is also grappling with industrial quality issues concerning fuselage panels on several dozen A320 family planes.

The Paris index also suffered from declines in Bureau Veritas (-2.9% after a broker downgrade) and defense stocks such as Thales and Safran (down 2.6% and 1.4%, respectively), while Rheinmetall took a heavy hit in Frankfurt (-2.4%).

Across the Atlantic, red dominated the boards: the S&P 500 slipped 0.3%, while the Nasdaq dropped 0.5%.

Despite record-breaking online spending during the Black Friday sales on November 29 and 30, market sentiment remained subdued due to rising long-term yields. The tension started in Japan, where the 10-year government bond yield surged 4.2% to a record 1.878% (+7.6 basis points), the 20-year rose 6 points to 2.893%, and the 30-year climbed 5 points to 3.3900%.

US T-Bonds followed suit, with yields up 6.5 points to 4.0960%, and the 30-year rising 7.3 points to 4.746%--despite an 87% consensus expecting a third US rate cut in nine days. This movement triggered a marked deterioration in Bunds (+6 points to 2.751%), French OATs (+7.1 points to 3.485%), and Italian BTPs (+6.3 points to 3.4700%).

The optimism generated by hopes for another Federal Reserve rate cut in December may have been overplayed last week. Doubts are emerging over the "progress" of Washington's peace plan, which has been rejected by European leaders, contested by Kyiv, and not commented on by the Kremlin.

One encouraging sign from last week on Wall Street was the broad sector participation in the rally: the upward momentum seems less reliant on the AI theme, as illustrated by Nvidia's recent weakness, which did not prevent the S&P 500 and Dow Jones from rebounding thanks to a resurgence in healthcare stocks that had underperformed since the start of the year.

While valuations have become more attractive and market sentiment remains solid, the main driver of the ongoing rally is still the prospect of another US rate cut next week.

For markets to remain upbeat, the Federal Reserve will need to deliver rate cuts and achieve better inflation control without a significant economic slowdown, warns Citi's star strategist Scott Chronert. "In short, the soft landing scenario needs to remain intact," he notes.

Additionally, a "Santa Claus rally" cannot be ruled out: December is traditionally favorable for the S&P 500, which gains on average-- and in 74% of cases--between 1.4% and 1.5% during the period, according to Stock Trader's Almanac data.

Beyond this potential seasonal effect, investors who felt they missed out on bargains during the recent market weakness may be tempted to snap up undervalued stocks.

On the data front, the day proved disappointing in Europe: the HCOB PMI for French manufacturing, produced by S&P Global, fell from 48.8 in October to 47.8 in November, indicating a slight acceleration in the contraction of the manufacturing sector in the eurozone's second-largest economy.

In the eurozone, the HCOB PMI for manufacturing slipped from 50 in October to 49.6 in November, signaling a return to unfavorable conditions for the sector, with the index dropping below the crucial 50 threshold.

The index's decline is mainly attributed to a fall in new orders, pointing to renewed headwinds for demand. However, production growth held up for the ninth consecutive month.

In the US, manufacturing sector growth slowed slightly in November, according to S&P Global, whose sector PMI came in at 52.2, down from 52.5 the previous month.

Conversely, the ISM Manufacturing Index reported that US manufacturing activity contracted for the ninth consecutive month in November. The ISM index stood at 48.2 in November, down from 48.7 in October, while the consensus forecast was 48.6.

In London, Brent crude reversed course, slipping 0.2% to $63, while WTI also fell 0.2% to $59.2. The euro strengthened markedly against the greenback, up 0.25% to $1.1625.

Gold advanced 0.4% to $4,240 an ounce, while Bitcoin fell 7.2% to $84,700, with no clear explanation.

In French corporate news, Bureau Veritas was among the biggest CAC 40 losers Monday morning after RBC analysts downgraded the stock to "underperform" from "sector perform," with the target price cut from EUR28.5 to EUR26.5.

TotalEnergies announced that its subsidiary, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria, had signed an agreement to sell a 40% stake in exploration licenses PPL 2000 and PPL 2001 offshore Nigeria to Star Deep Water Petroleum Limited, a Chevron subsidiary.

AXA said Friday evening that it had finalized the acquisition of a 51% majority stake in Prima, a direct insurance specialist in Italy. The transaction, announced on August 1, was valued at EUR500 million (0.5 billion euros).

LVMH reported Friday evening that 1,899,397 shares had been acquired under the mandate given to an investment service provider (ISP) on February 17. As previously announced, these shares will be cancelled.