Paris stocks are not in a celebratory mood on July 14

European markets are trading in the red on France's national holiday, still weighed down by renewed geopolitical tensions between Washington and Tehran. The CAC 40 is down 0.79% at 8,298 points, the Euro Stoxx 50 is off 0.62%, while Frankfurt and London are respectively down 0.44% and 0.38%.

The United States carried out, early on Tuesday, a new series of strikes against Iran, reviving fears of a regional conflagration. Donald Trump nonetheless sought to reassure, saying that an agreement with Tehran remained "possible".



On the ground, the situation continues to deteriorate. Explosions were heard in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, where air-raid sirens have sounded several times since dawn.



This rise in tensions is supporting oil prices. The announcement of a tightening of the US blockade around Iranian ports, combined with Donald Trump's plan to impose a tax on cargoes transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, is fueling concerns about global supply. Brent has thus once again moved above the $86-a-barrel threshold, returning to its level before the ceasefire reached on June 17 between Washington and Tehran, now largely in jeopardy.



At the same time, Lebanon and Israel are opening a new round of talks in Rome under US mediation.



US inflation in focus



Traders will also keep an eye on the release of US inflation figures as well as Kevin Warsh's first hearing before Congress, two events that could influence expectations for monetary policy.



On the corporate front, Ericsson (-8.12%) reported quarterly profit above expectations, despite a 6% decline in revenue in the second quarter.



In London, bp shares are up 4%, with investors welcoming solid earnings prospects despite a decline in hydrocarbons output in the second quarter. The group, hurt by persistent supply tensions in the Gulf, should nonetheless benefit from margins supported by the recent surge in oil prices.



In Paris, EssilorLuxottica (-2.69%) is posting one of the steepest declines in the CAC 40, down about 2.5%. Goldman Sachs cut its rating on the eyewear maker, arguing that competition in the market for AI-enabled smart glasses will intensify, while growth is expected to slow in the second half.



In the United States, the earnings season will kick off on Tuesday with banks taking center stage, led by JP Morgan, Bank Of America, Well Fargo and Citigroup.



In currency markets, the euro is up 0.14% at $1.1399.