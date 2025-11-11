After climbing 1.3% yesterday, the Paris stock exchange doubled down on November 11, closing the session with a gain of 1.25% at 8,159.6 points. The rally was driven by the automotive sector (+4.1% for Stellantis and +3.3% for Renault), along with luxury stocks such as Hermès (+3.7%), LVMH (+2.4%), and Kering (+2%).

In just 48 hours, the Paris index has outperformed both the Nasdaq (-0.6% currently after +2.3% yesterday) and the S&P 500 (-0.2% after +1.5% yesterday). The rebound at the start of the week was fueled by optimism surrounding the end of the U.S. government shutdown: the U.S. Senate voted overnight in favor of legislation to end the partial closure of federal agencies after 41 days of paralysis.

The compromise that ends the shutdown, approved by senators with 60 votes in favor and 40 against, must now be passed by the House of Representatives, where Republicans hold the majority, before final enactment by President Donald Trump.

“This means the U.S. government could reopen as early as Wednesday, after Armistice Day, if the House supports the bill to fund public services,” noted Kenneth Broux, Head of FX and Rates Research at Société Générale in London.

The agreement improves the outlook for U.S. economic growth at a time, the year's end, when U.S. equity markets typically trend higher—an encouraging sign.

The reopening of public services could also unleash a wave of economic data in the coming days after nearly six weeks of drought. According to Kenneth Broux, the SG analyst, the U.S. Department of Labor could release the September jobs report as early as this Friday.

The question remains whether the end of the budget impasse in the United States will be enough to get global stock markets back on track after last week's turbulence.

Wall Street is proving much more cautious than Paris: the VIX volatility index, Wall Street's fear gauge, is hovering around 17.5 this Tuesday (a 22% drop from Friday's highs).

“It's not valuation levels that push markets into bearish territory, it's recessions,” reminded Neil Wilson, strategist at Saxo Bank, this morning.

“That's why the consequences of the shutdown were starting to worry Wall Street,” he emphasized.

In the bond market, some paradoxical moves were observed: the 30-year yield rose by 1 basis point to 4.712%, while the 10-year yield fell by 4 basis points to 4.0690%. In Europe, the 10-year Bund eased by 1 basis point to 2.655%, and the French OAT of the same maturity dropped by 1.7 basis points to 3.422%.

In London, Brent crude rebounded strongly by 2% to USD 65.2 per barrel, while WTI also gained 1.7% to USD 61 per barrel.

The euro picked up by 0.3% against the greenback, reaching USD 1.16, while gold remained stable around USD 4,110/Oz.

In French corporate news, TotalEnergies, operator with a 40% stake, announced the signing of a production-sharing contract for Block S4 with Guyana's Ministry of Natural Resources, alongside partners QatarEnergy (35%) and Petronas (25%).

Medincell announced last night its inclusion in the MSCI World Small Cap Index as of November 24, 2025. This index brings together the most liquid and best-performing small-cap companies from 23 developed markets.

Private equity firm Audacia has announced a partnership with the OEuvre nationale du Bleuet de France, the “national symbol of remembrance and solidarity with the veteran community,” through its new fund dedicated to defense and industrial sovereignty, Straton.