Paris: Trading Volumes Remain Thin Ahead of Christmas

The Paris stock exchange opened with limited movement this Monday at the start of the session, as investors pause for breath three days before Christmas and following a favorable run for risk assets amid renewed hopes of continued interest rate cuts in the United States. The CAC 40 index slipped by 0.3% to 8,126 points.



Many market participants have already left for the holidays, and major European exchanges will close for the long Christmas weekend starting at midday Wednesday, implying that trading volumes are expected to remain extremely thin.



With the Christmas break, which will also see a partial closure of Wall Street, global markets are set to slow down this week and remain within narrow trading ranges, promising little excitement.



Equity markets have recently benefited from signs of slowing U.S. inflation, which has bolstered the outlook for the Federal Reserve to maintain its accommodative monetary policy.



While the S&P 500 posted only symbolic gains last week (+0.1%), the benchmark index for U.S. managers remains less than 1% away from its all-time high set on December 11.



According to technical analysts, breaking through 6,901 would pave the way for a test of the 7,000 mark—a "round" number that could be targeted by December 31 to close the year on a high note, with a gain close to 20%.



The ongoing rate-cutting cycle in the United States and optimism regarding the ECB also allowed the CAC to finish last week on a positive note (+1%) and move within less than 2% of its all-time high from Thursday, November 13.



However, the situation is becoming more concerning in the bond markets, which are returning to their worst levels of the year following the latest rate hike by the Bank of Japan. This has pushed the yield on ten-year Bunds above 2.9% (+5.4 basis points) and that of OATs to 6.6% (+4.8 points).



Yields are also rising worryingly in the United States, where the "10-year" is climbing back to 4.15%.



Gold, meanwhile, is up 1.4% at $4,447.4, setting a new peak—an unusual situation given that equity markets are at record highs and the precious metal is typically considered a safe-haven asset.