Paris: waiting for Wall Street in a market without catalysts

Antoine Mariaux Published on 11/28/2025 at 05:32 am EST

The Paris stock market is up slightly at around 11:30 a.m., at 8,110 points (+0.1%), supported by Safran and Euronext (0.9% each) but held back by EssilorLuxottica (-1.2%) and Michelin (-0.8%).



After closing yesterday for Thanksgiving, Wall Street will reopen today for a shortened "Black Friday" session, a day of sales promotions that marks the start of the year-end shopping season in the United States.



According to index futures, the New York Stock Exchange is expected to open slightly higher in markets that are likely to remain sluggish in the absence of any economic indicators.



However, investors may be inclined to favor the retail sector, traditionally the big winner on Black Friday, which generally serves as a barometer for assessing the health of consumer spending in the run-up to Christmas.



The National Retail Federation (NRF) predicts that a record 186.9 million Americans will shop this year during Thanksgiving weekend, including Cyber Monday, which has been extending the holiday shopping season for several years now.



This would represent a 1.6% increase over last year's figure of 183.4 million, which was already a record.



On the statistics front, France's GDP growth in volume terms accelerated in the third quarter of 2025, rising 0.5% sequentially, after +0.3% in the previous quarter, according to INSEE, which thus confirmed its initial estimate in a second reading.



Also according to INSEE (provisional estimate), consumer prices in France rose by 0.9% in November 2025 compared with the same period a year earlier, the same annual rate as in October.



This stable inflation rate can be explained by a slowdown in service prices, driven down by communication services, and by a more sustained decline in the prices of manufactured goods.



Furthermore, French household spending on goods rose again in October 2025 on a monthly basis, by 0.4% in volume after +0.3% in September, according to CVS-CJO data from INSEE.



Finally, unemployment figures in Germany changed little in November, confirming the country's continuing economic weakness and sluggish labor market, according to statistics published Friday by the Federal Labor Office.



The number of job seekers fell by 26,000 over the month to 2,885,000, the agency said in a briefing note.



In London, Brent crude rose 0.2% to $63.5 per barrel.

The euro fell 0.2% against the greenback to around $1.157.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year OAT was 3.41%, compared with 2.69% for the Bund with the same maturity.



In French corporate news, LVMH has confirmed that an interim dividend of EUR 5.50 per share for the 2025 financial year will be paid on Thursday, December 4, in line with its announcement when it published its half-year results last July.



Laurent-Perrier has reported a 8.7% decline in net income attributable to the group to €23.1 million for the first half of 2025-26, as well as an operating margin of 27.5%, compared with 30.1% a year earlier.



SMCP, owner of the Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot, and Fursac brands, announced the launch of a process to sell shares held by GLAS or European TopSoho Sàrl (ETS), representing up to 51.2% of its capital.



Finally, Société de la Tour Eiffel (STE) announced yesterday evening that it had signed a lease with Sopra Steria for the entire EvasYon office building, located in Lyon's 3rd arrondissement, near the Lyon Part-Dieu train station.