Parker-Hannifin Corporation continues to demonstrate resilience and strategic vision, underscored by solid performance across its portfolio and transformative acquisition, bolstering its filtration capabilities and broadening exposure to diversified industrial segments.

Published on 12/04/2025 at 06:25 am EST - Modified on 12/04/2025 at 06:55 am EST

Parker-Hannifin, founded in 1917 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, designs, manufactures, and distributes motion and control technologies, offering precision-engineered products and solutions for industrial, mobile, and aerospace markets across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, namely: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems.

Strategic acquisition

On November 11, 2025, Parker-Hannifin announced that it is acquiring Filtration Group Corporation on a debt-free and cash-free basis for $9.3bn, funded through new debt and free cash. This acquisition will enhance the company's presence in Life Sciences, In-Plant and Industrial, and HVAC/R market segments and potentially expand its filtration and aftermarket business. The transaction significantly widens Parker-Hannifin's operational scale and strengthens its ability to drive sustained organic growth and higher profitability.

Improved gearing

Parker-Hannifin demonstrated decent performance over FY 22-25, achieving a revenue CAGR of 7.8%, reaching $19.9bn in FY 25, driven by strong aerospace and defense demand, strategic acquisitions, and portfolio diversification. EBIT registered a CAGR of 14.3%, reaching $4.2bn. Consequently, margins improved by 288bp to 21.2%.

Over FY 22-25, FCF transitioned from an outflow of $3.2bn to an inflow of $3.3bn, supported by a rise in cash inflow from operations, from $2.4bn to $3.8bn. Total debt declined from $11.6bn to $9.5bn. Consequently, its gearing ratio almost halved from 131.1% to 69.3%.

Over Q1 26, Parker-Hannifin delivered steady revenue growth, fueled by growth in aerospace and defense sectors, recovery in off-highway equipment markets, increase in order rates, and record sales for OEMs. In addition, operating margin expanded by 99bp to 21.1%.

In comparison, Emerson Electric Co., a local peer, reported a higher revenue CAGR of 9.3% over FY 22-25, reaching (slightly lower) $18.0bn in FY 25. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 13.6% to $3.6bn, with margin expansion from 18.7% to 20.1%.

Optimistic analyst views

Over the past year, the company's stock delivered returns of 24.0%. In comparison, Emerson posted lower returns of 1.1%. The company paid an annual dividend of $6.7 in FY 25, resulting in a dividend yield of 1.0%.

Parker-Hannifin is currently trading at P/E of 32.9x, based on FY 26 estimated EPS of $26.4, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 24.4x and Emerson (27.6x). The company is currently trading at an EV/EBIT multiple of 24.8x, based on FY 26 estimated EBIT of $4.7bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 16.8x and Emerson (22.3x).

Parker-Hannifin is monitored by 23 analysts, with 17 having ‘Buy’ ratings and six having ‘Hold’ ratings for an average target price of $895.3, implying 9.1% upside potential over the current price.

Analysts’ views are supported by an estimated EBIT CAGR of 3.6% over FY 25-28, reaching $5.5bn, with a margin of 23.6% in FY 28. Analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 5.7% to USD 4.2bn. Meanwhile, for Emerson, analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 13.4% and an earnings CAGR of 23.5%.

Overall, Parker-Hannifin has demonstrated solid historical performance and remains well-positioned for sustainable growth, driven by strategic portfolio transformation, operational improvements, and expanded market opportunities stemming from acquisitions. However, it faces risks from sluggish industrial segment growth, supply chain disruptions, economic uncertainties, currency fluctuations and geopolitical tensions.