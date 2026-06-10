Parker-Hannifin: The Quiet Power of a High-Quality Industrialist
Parker-Hannifin is a player that is deeply embedded in its customers' value chains, with an ability to convert technical complexity into recurring revenue, high margins and cash generation. A long-standing fixture on the US stock market, it is a favorite amongst dividend lovers, but also the latest addition to MarketScreener's USA portfolio. Let's dive deeper into the inner workings of this high-quality company.
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Surperformance is Buy on PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION since 2026-06-03
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Parker-Hannifin Corporation specializes in designing, manufacturing, and selling monitoring and control systems. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- industrial systems (68.8%): industrial pipes, pipe connectors and adapters, oil filters, air filters, motors, hydraulic pumps and valves, pneumatic accessories, diagnostic equipment, climate control and monitoring systems (carbonic gas control systems, electronic controllers, pressure regulators, electromagnetic valves, thermostatic pressure relief valves), etc. North America accounts for 59.5% of net sales;
- aerospace systems and components (31.2%): flight control systems, fluid flow automation and monitoring systems, hydraulic components, brakes, etc. intended for military and commercial aircraft.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: North America (67.5%), Europe (19.5%), Asia/Pacific (11.9%) and Latin America (1.1%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
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Global
Global
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Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.