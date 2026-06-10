Parker-Hannifin: The Quiet Power of a High-Quality Industrialist Parker-Hannifin is a player that is deeply embedded in its customers' value chains, with an ability to convert technical complexity into recurring revenue, high margins and cash generation. A long-standing fixture on the US stock market, it is a favorite amongst dividend lovers, but also the latest addition to MarketScreener's USA portfolio. Let's dive deeper into the inner workings of this high-quality company. Tommy Douziech Published on 06/10/2026 at 09:30 am EDT Share This article is for Premium subscribers only SUBSCRIBE to Premium to unlock this high value-added content! Subscribe Already a customer? Log In © MarketScreener.com - 2026 Share

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Surperformance is Buy on PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION since 2026-06-03 .