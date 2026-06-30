The French casino operator posted a sharp drop in results in the first half of its 2025-2026 fiscal year, hit by an exceptional base effect, even as commercial momentum remained positive.

Partouche Group reported net profit of €7.2m for the first half of its fiscal year, down 42.7% year over year, versus €12.6m in the first half of the prior fiscal year.



The decline is explained in particular by a non-recurring operating loss of €3m tied to the sale of CKO Betting in Belgium and the closure of the Cosmos hotel, as well as a high comparison base.



At the same time, revenue rose 3% to €240.4m, driven by a 2.6% increase in gross gaming revenue to €371.1m, underscoring still-strong activity across its casinos.



Reported EBITDA nonetheless came in at €48.3m, down 12.7% year over year. That trend is, however, heavily distorted by a non-recurring item booked in the prior first half: a €12.2m reduction in employee-related liabilities with no cash impact. Excluding that effect, adjusted EBITDA rose 12.1%, an increase of €5.2m versus last year.



Similarly, reported recurring operating income fell 25.0% to €18.2m, but shows an adjusted increase of 50.9% once the prior year’s exceptional effect is stripped out. The main drivers of that improvement were the casinos in Divonne, La Tour-de-Salvagny and Annemasse, the Royal Palm in Cannes, the Middelkerke casino, the new Cotonou casino, as well as online gaming activity in Meyrin.



Personnel expenses increased 17.2% to €98.3m, but rose by only €1.8m excluding the impact of last year’s reversal of employee-related liabilities. The change notably reflects hiring linked to the opening of the Paris gaming club and the ramp-up of the 50 Croisette casino in Cannes.



On the financial front, Partouche reported net cash after levies of €84.8m, equity of €399.6m and net debt of €196.6m, implying a gearing ratio of 0.5x and leverage of 2.9x, a balance sheet the group describes as 'solid'.



The group did not provide any financial guidance for the rest of the fiscal year.