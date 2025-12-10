Partouche Group has posted annual revenue of EUR460.2 million for its 2025 fiscal year (ending in October), marking a 6% increase compared to the previous period. The company's Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) reached EUR748.3 million, up 5.1% year-on-year.

“The renovation of three of our most important casinos in Annemasse, Divonne, and La Tour-de-Salvagny in 2024 has paid off, with their GGR showing robust growth of +20.9%, +17.7%, and +15% respectively,” the company stated.

After deductions, Net Gaming Revenue stood at EUR352.4 million, up 4%. Non-gaming revenue also saw a significant boost, rising 12.4% to EUR110.7 million, driven by non-gaming activities in casinos, which contributed EUR65.5 million, a 17.5% increase.