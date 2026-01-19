Parvus Fund Increases Stake in Publicis, Now Holds Over 5% of Shares

Parvus Asset Management acquired additional Publicis shares last week, raising its stake in the advertising group to over 5% and becoming one of its main shareholders, according to a statement published Monday by the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

Sebastien Foll Published on 01/19/2026 at 10:33 am EST

The British investment fund, acting on behalf of its clients, acquired shares on January 13, bringing its holding to exactly 12,833,821 shares, representing 5.05% of the capital and 4.61% of the voting rights, the AMF specified in its notice.



With this stake, Parvus joins the select group of shareholders holding more than 5% of the capital, namely The Capital Group (15%), Elisabeth Badinter (6.6%), and BlackRock (5.4%).



Parvus also reported holding 3,450,677 shares in the form of equity swaps settled in cash, exercisable until September 2, 2026, as well as 9,383,144 shares also under equity swap contracts settled in cash, exercisable until November 3, 2026.



At 4:15 p.m., Publicis shares were down 1.3%, outperforming the CAC 40 index, which was down more than 1.7% at the same time.