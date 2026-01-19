Parvus Fund Increases Stake in Publicis, Now Holds Over 5% of Shares
Parvus Asset Management acquired additional Publicis shares last week, raising its stake in the advertising group to over 5% and becoming one of its main shareholders, according to a statement published Monday by the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF).
The British investment fund, acting on behalf of its clients, acquired shares on January 13, bringing its holding to exactly 12,833,821 shares, representing 5.05% of the capital and 4.61% of the voting rights, the AMF specified in its notice.
With this stake, Parvus joins the select group of shareholders holding more than 5% of the capital, namely The Capital Group (15%), Elisabeth Badinter (6.6%), and BlackRock (5.4%).
Parvus also reported holding 3,450,677 shares in the form of equity swaps settled in cash, exercisable until September 2, 2026, as well as 9,383,144 shares also under equity swap contracts settled in cash, exercisable until November 3, 2026.
At 4:15 p.m., Publicis shares were down 1.3%, outperforming the CAC 40 index, which was down more than 1.7% at the same time.
Publicis Groupe SA is a global leader in communication. The Group is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation.
Publicis Groupe SA is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Group relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market.
Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe SA employs around 103,000 professionals.
