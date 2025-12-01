Ipsen has announced the passing of Henri Beaufour, a member of the Board of Directors and representative of the founding family, who died on November 28. Both the Board of Directors and the executive team have paid tribute to his memory.

"Together with his sister Anne, he played a central role in supporting the company's strategic direction and in upholding the values established by the family," emphasized the group's leadership.

As majority shareholders, Beech Tree and Highrock have reiterated their commitment to continue acting jointly in the interests of the pharmaceutical company and to support its ongoing development.