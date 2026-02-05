Passing of Marcel Braud, Honorary Chairman of Manitou

Manitou Group has announced the passing, on February 3 at the age of 93, of its honorary chairman Marcel Braud, who "transformed the family business into a global benchmark in material handling, aerial work platforms, and earthmoving."

Vincent Gallet Published on 02/05/2026 at 01:10 am EST

Marcel Braud held various positions within the company, including workshop manager and head of purchasing, before becoming Chief Executive Officer in 1970 and then Chairman of the Board from 2007 to 2017.



"Under his leadership, the group crossed French borders and expanded worldwide, went public, continued to innovate relentlessly, and built a strong network of dealers," the group stated in its press release.