Pattern, one of Amazon's leading third-party retailers, went public on the Nasdaq on Friday under the symbol "PTRN." The stock opened at $13.50, slightly below the offering price of $14, valuing the company at approximately $2.5bn. The offering raised $300m, half of which went to existing investors. Founded in 2013 in Utah by David Wright and Melanie Alder, the company has established itself as the second-largest seller on Amazon in the US.

Positioned as an "e-commerce accelerator," Pattern supports more than 200 brands, including Nestlé, Panasonic, and Skechers, in optimizing their sales on platforms such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and TikTok Shop. In 2024, 94% of its revenue came from Amazon. In Q2 2025, the company recorded 39% revenue growth, reaching $598.2m, with net income up to $16.4m. This IPO comes amid a recovery in the tech IPO market, which has also seen listings by StubHub, Klarna, and Figma.

Despite these solid results, Pattern remains exposed to several risks. Its heavy dependence on Amazon is a major vulnerability if the platform were to change its terms and conditions. In addition, the company highlights in its prospectus the potential impact of US trade policies, including Donald Trump's repeated tariff threats against China, which could dampen demand and complicate pricing. CEO David Wright said the IPO had been delayed for several months to take this climate of uncertainty into account.