Nestlé announces the early departure of Paul Bulcke as Chairman of the Board of Directors. He will be replaced by Pablo Isla, currently Vice-Chairman, who will take up his new position on October 1. Paul Bulcke, who becomes Honorary Chairman, says he has "full confidence in the new leadership" and wants to facilitate a smooth transition.



The Board expresses its "gratitude" for "his leadership and his structuring role" in the group's strategy.



From October 1, Dick Boer will become Lead Director and Vice Chairman of the Board, alongside Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch, who has also been appointed Vice Chairman.